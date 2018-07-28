Kawasaki Versys 1000 Reportedly Discontinued From India

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is an impressive motorcycle to say the least. One of our former colleagues was heavily impressed with the motorcycle when he test rode it (in 2015) for a detailed review. However, the motorcycle may no longer be available in the Indian market; at least that’s what the latest reports suggest. Kawasaki has reportedly discontinued its litre-class tourer, the Versys 1000 from the Indian market.

The motorcycle has also gone missing from India Kawasaki Motors’ official website as the Versys tab now displays the Versys-X300 and Versys 650 motorcycles. The motorcycle had a tough time facing the stiff competition from the likes of Triumph Tiger 800 range, Honda Africa Twin and the Ducati Multistrada 950.

The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand, plans to concentrate to increase the sales of the more affordable versions of the tourer, Versys-X300 and Versys 650.

Check out the Kawasaki Versys 650 review here

Priced at INR 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom) the Versys 1000 was one of the most versatile motorcycles in the Indian market. The 1,043cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine on the motorcycle was tuned to produce 118 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine was mated to a six-speed transmission and was tuned for a more linear power delivery at the low and mid range.

The motorcycle may return with a new completely new design but that, as the source report suggests, will depend on the demand in the Indian market.

Source: Zigwheels