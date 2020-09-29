Triumph Trident Enters Final Stage of Testing

Only a few weeks after Triumph unveiled the Trident motorcycle’s prototype version at the London Design Museum, the British bike maker has now released a new set of images of the Trident. This time around, the upcoming motorcycle is showcased in its final stage of testing, and were taken in and around the Triumph headquarters in Hinckley. The motorcycle will arrive at the dealerships next spring at a price the manufacturer said “represents great value”, with a “full reveal” to follow in the coming weeks.

More details

Triumph has been working on the middle-weight motorcycle since the last 4 years and the new bike will see the light of the day in 2021. Once launched, it might become the most affordable Triumph.

The motorcycle caters to the roadster class and Triumph is eyeing to steal some attention from the likes of Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R and the Yamaha MT-07. The Trident will sit below the Street Triple family. Triumph used to sell motorcycles under the ‘Trident’ moniker back in 1990s. Triumph has also revealed that it is going to be priced aggressively in order to appeal to a large number of motorcyclists who want to get themselves a not-too-racetrack-oriented middleweight machine. The new set of pictures reveal that the motorcycle has entered its final stage of testing and bears a camouflaged coating. We do get a glimpse at the headlamp unit and some more minute details.

The design

The designing part is being taken care of by Rodolfo Frascoli who is also responsible for designing the current Tiger 900. While the Street Triple is positioned as an aggressive naked motorcycle, the Trident will have a more relaxed approach. The wide handlebars, seat height and the footpeg position show that the motorcycle can also double-up as your touring companion. The roadster features a minimalist, uncluttered design characterized by a muscular fuel tank with accentuated knee indents, cantilevered tailpiece devoid of bodywork, circular headlamp (appears to be an LED unit), and a simple digital instrument console. Other features that will be there on the Trident include an underbelly exhaust and upside-down front suspension.

The powertrain

The details regarding the specifications of the motorcycle like weight, drivetrain and components like the brakes and the suspension are yet to be disclosed by Triumph. What will set apart the Trident from the rest of its rivals is the fact that it is going to have a three-cylinder configuration. Its main rivals are powered by either four-cylinder engine or a twin-cylinder engine. It has been claimed that this powertrain will have the ‘perfect balance of low down torque and top-end power.’ The other thing that Triumph confirmed was that the Trident will have a steel chassis in the interest of cost and not an aluminium one like the Street Triple has.

We can expect the roadster to be introduced in India a few months after its international debut. One major thing that we should get out of the way is that this isn’t the Bajaj-Triumph product, which is set to debut in 2022. Triumph has particularly focused on Trident’s aggressive pricing, hinting that once launched, it could become the most affordable Triumph. Making the brand accessible to a larger number of motorcyclists is the prime focus of the British marque.