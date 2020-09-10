Triumph Rocket 3 GT Introduced In India At INR 18.40 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Rocket 3 GT in India at ₹18.40 lakh. It costs ₹40,000 more than the regular variant of the Rocket 3 motorcycle. The new Rocket 3 GT is a touring-focused version of this Triumph which is powered by one of the biggest engines to be fitted on a production motorcycle.



Compared to the R version, the Rocket 3 GT offers a relaxed riding position, with forward-set footpegs. The bike also gets three horizontal position settings and touring-styled handlebar. In addition to this, the Rocket 3 GT gets heated grips, adjustable pillion footpegs, more comfortable seats with an adjustable backrest for the pillion as standard, and also a taller fly screen for easy highway cruising.

In terms of performance, the Triumph Rocket 3 GT shares its heart with its cousin Rocket 3 R. The bike is powered by a 2.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine. As a matter of fact, this is also the world’s biggest production motorcycle motor, which produces a massive 165 bhp of maximum power and 221 Nm of peak torque. These figures can easily bypass any average car on Indian roads. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox

In terms of equipment, the Rocket 3GT gets twin-LED headlights with LED DRLs, USD front forks, and wide tyres. The bike also gets single-sided swingarm and the exhaust system to differentiate it from its cousin. Triumph has also given several premia and muscular elements such as the sculpted fuel tank with central recess brushed stainless steel tank strap and Monza-style cap, brushed aluminum air-box cover, and brushed aluminum Monza-style coolant and oil caps.

In addition to this, some of the key electronics features on the Rocket 3 GT include a Bluetooth-enabled full-colour TFT dash with GoPro controls, hill-hold control, four ride modes, cornering ABS, and traction control system. The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT also gets two colour options – Silver Ice/Storm Grey and Phantom Black. The company has also added over 50 new accessories including a full new range of luggage as well as elements to enhance practicality and comfort. Triumph has also introduced a new Inspiration Kit called the Highway.