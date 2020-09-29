Mercedes-Benz Hits A Rough Patch Over Continuous Recalls and Hefty Fines

Mercedes-Benz Australia recently issued a recall of 956 AMG vehicles with Model Years from 2015 to 2018 (MY15-MY18). The concerned model line-up includes the likes of the GT, GT S and C63 from the 2015 to 2018 model years. The recall was issued over potentially malfunctioning ECUs that might lead to faulty emissions. This is not the first time the German carmaker has found itself in trouble over emission issues.

More details

A couple of weeks back, Automaker Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve allegations they cheated on emissions tests. More on that later.

Recall in Australia

The 956 AMG vehicles which were recalled in Australia were sold locally between May 1, 2015, and July 30, 2017. The information was released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). According to the agency, if the engine remains turned off for almost three days, then the computer could malfunction and the car would not meet the required safety emissions. “If the vehicle is shut off for more than 67 hours, the engine control unit (ECU) may not function as intended”, the ACCC noted, adding that “the vehicle may not meet the required emissions standards.”

Hefty fines

Like we mentioned earlier, the German carmaker agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators. The U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the California attorney general’s office said Daimler violated environmental laws by using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing. In doing so, the companies sold roughly 250,000 cars and vans between 2009 and 2016 with diesel engines that didn’t meet state and federal standards.

The settlement, which includes civil penalties and still awaits court approval in Washington, will require Daimler to fix the already sold vehicles. Daimler AG must repair at least 85% of the affected cars within two years and at least 85% of the affected vans within three years, justice department officials said. The company must also offer extended warranties to drivers on certain vehicle parts and conduct emissions tests on the repaired vehicles each year for the next five years.

G63 Recalled in India

Speaking about recalls, a recent recall was issued for 51 units of the Mercedes-AMG G63 sold in India to rectify a child safety lock problem. The units with the issue were manufactured between 9th July 2018 and 10th July 2019, said Mercedes-AMG apart from issuing a statement explaining what went wrong.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Issues Another Recall In North America, This Time For ESP Related Issues

According to the manufacturer, the lock symbol embossed on the operating lever for the child safety lock in the G63 may show the locking status incorrectly. Thus, it might be possible to open the rear doors from the inside despite the symbol showing that the door is locked, which could result in the rear seat occupants getting injured or being exposed to potential danger.