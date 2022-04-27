Triumph Tiger 1200 Set To Launch In India Soon!

Triumph took the wraps off the updated Tiger 1200 last year. The flagship ADV bike got a host of updates over its predecessor to bring it more up to date. Now, Triumph India has officially teased the new Tiger 1200 indicating that a launch is not too far away. The Triumph Tiger goes up against the BMW R 1250 GS and it can be had in as many as 5 variants including the road-oriented variants like the GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer.

What to expect

The GT range, being more road-oriented, gets a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel wrapped around cast aluminum alloys. The Rally variants, on the other hand, receive a 21-inch front wheel and a 19-inch rear wheel wrapped around a tubeless spoked setup. This time around, Triumph has also introduced explorer variants with a 30-liter fuel tank while the other variants make do with a 20-liter fuel tank. Both the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer also benefit from the Blind Spot radar system. The new Tiger 1200 line-up delivers a distinctive new look with a more upright, commanding stance accompanied by a visually lighter front end.

The new generation also features a much slimmer waist and more compact design with a narrower stand-over, which not only makes it easier to get your feet on the floor but also makes it easier to move around while riding. The new 1160cc engine brings a major step up in performance with 150PS peak power at 9,000rpm, 9PS up on the previous generation. The torque is also significantly higher than the previous generation, with 130Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, 8Nm up on the previous engine. Completing the transformation, every Tiger features the new lightweight low-maintenance shaft drive, a key practical advantage valued by adventure touring riders.

In addition to the step-up in power and torque, the new engine, tune, and T-plane triple crank also bring improved acceleration and a much more responsive and exciting character, where the uneven firing interval gives excellent feel and tractability at the bottom end, combined with the really strong triple power and torque delivery through the rev range. The new Tiger 1200 is now 25kg lighter than the previous Tiger. Making a significant contribution to the transformation in weight and handling capability, the Tiger’s new frame, which is 5.4kg lighter than the previous design, features a bolt-on aluminum rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers, enhancements developed from customer feedback.

Additional weight savings comes from the new aluminum fuel tank and all-new tri-link swingarm, which is 1.5kg lighter and stronger than the previous single-sided set-up and incorporates a smaller and lighter shaft drive and bevel box. Class-leading Brembo Stylema® brakes are fitted to all Tiger 1200 models for powerful and progressive performance. Braking is looked after by the Cornering ABS fitted to all of the new models, which is supported by a sophisticated IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). For the GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer there are two seat height settings – 850mm and 870mm, while for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer these are 875mm and 895mm.