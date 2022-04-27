Jeep Meridian Vs Rivals: Specs And Features Compared
The 7-seater body-on-frame SUV segment is dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. Many carmakers have tried to dethrone the Japanese SUV but no one has ever succeeded. The segment has a lack of options too with only the MG Gloster being an alternative to the Fortuner. However, Jeep is set to enter the segment with its Meridian. Let’s take a look at how the 7-seater derivative of the Compass goes up against its rivals:
Dimensions
|Jeep Meridian
|Toyota Fortuner
|MG Gloster
|Length
|4769mm
|4795mm
|4985mm
|Width
|1859mm
|1855mm
|1926mm
|Height
|1682mm
|1835mm
|1865mm
|Wheelbase
|2794mm
|2745mm
|2950mm
|Boot space
|233Litres
|296Litres
|343Litres
|Ground Clearance
|214mm
|216mm
|210mm
Though the Meridian is much larger than the Compass to accommodate the last row, it is still smaller than the Fortuner and Gloster in terms of overall dimensions. However, its wheelbase and ground clearance and is pretty close to the Fortuner. The MG Gloster is the largest in the segment in terms of every aspect.
Powertrain
|Jeep Meridian
|Toyota Fortuner
|MG Gloster
|Engine
|2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged
|2.8L 4 cylinder
Turbocharged
|2.0L 4 cylinder Turbocharged/ 2.0L 4 cylinder Twin Turbocharged
|Transmission
|6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic.
|6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic
|8-speed AT
|Power
|170hp
|203hp
|162hp/217hp
|Torque
|350 nm
|420nm/500nm
|375nm/480nm
The MG Gloster is the most popular SUV in its segment. However, the Fortuner offers the most amount of torque. The Meridian comes last with its 170hp diesel engine which is also found in the smaller Compass.
Features
The Meridian shares its features with the facelifted Compass. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple car play, wireless charging, 9-speaker Alpine sound system, electrically operated tailgate, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and multi-zone climate control to name a few.
Features in the Toyota Fortuner include a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a JBL sound system, connected car tech, electrically adjustable seats, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, and seat ventilation system, etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport.
Speaking about features, the MG Gloster comes with a host of features like leather seats, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment system, which comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Gloster also gets an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, three-zone auto climate control, a fatigue reminder system, captain seats, LED cabin lights, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 12 speakers and 64 different color options for ambient lighting, to ensure a completely different driving experience. To make the city drives easy, MG has also equipped its Gloster with the new i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps.
At launch, the Gloster was the first SUV in India to get level-1 autonomous tech. MG Gloster’s ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System includes futuristic features such as Adaptive Cruise Control. ADAS is an active safety system that enhances safety by slowing down and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front automatically. ADAS also includes the likes of Automatic Emergency Braking, Auto Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, and Blind Spot Warning System.