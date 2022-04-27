Jeep Meridian Vs Rivals: Specs And Features Compared

The 7-seater body-on-frame SUV segment is dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. Many carmakers have tried to dethrone the Japanese SUV but no one has ever succeeded. The segment has a lack of options too with only the MG Gloster being an alternative to the Fortuner. However, Jeep is set to enter the segment with its Meridian. Let’s take a look at how the 7-seater derivative of the Compass goes up against its rivals:

Dimensions

Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Length 4769mm 4795mm 4985mm Width 1859mm 1855mm 1926mm Height 1682mm 1835mm 1865mm Wheelbase 2794mm 2745mm 2950mm Boot space 233Litres 296Litres 343Litres Ground Clearance 214mm 216mm 210mm

Though the Meridian is much larger than the Compass to accommodate the last row, it is still smaller than the Fortuner and Gloster in terms of overall dimensions. However, its wheelbase and ground clearance and is pretty close to the Fortuner. The MG Gloster is the largest in the segment in terms of every aspect.

Powertrain

Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Engine 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged 2.8L 4 cylinder Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder Turbocharged/ 2.0L 4 cylinder Twin Turbocharged Transmission 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic 8-speed AT Power 170hp 203hp 162hp/217hp Torque 350 nm 420nm/500nm 375nm/480nm

The MG Gloster is the most popular SUV in its segment. However, the Fortuner offers the most amount of torque. The Meridian comes last with its 170hp diesel engine which is also found in the smaller Compass.

Features

The Meridian shares its features with the facelifted Compass. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple car play, wireless charging, 9-speaker Alpine sound system, electrically operated tailgate, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and multi-zone climate control to name a few.

Features in the Toyota Fortuner include a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a JBL sound system, connected car tech, electrically adjustable seats, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, and seat ventilation system, etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Speaking about features, the MG Gloster comes with a host of features like leather seats, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment system, which comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Gloster also gets an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, three-zone auto climate control, a fatigue reminder system, captain seats, LED cabin lights, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 12 speakers and 64 different color options for ambient lighting, to ensure a completely different driving experience. To make the city drives easy, MG has also equipped its Gloster with the new i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps.

At launch, the Gloster was the first SUV in India to get level-1 autonomous tech. MG Gloster’s ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System includes futuristic features such as Adaptive Cruise Control. ADAS is an active safety system that enhances safety by slowing down and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front automatically. ADAS also includes the likes of Automatic Emergency Braking, Auto Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, and Blind Spot Warning System.