Hero MotorCorp To Export EVs To Latin America, Europe

Hero MotorCorp has decided that they will export their Vida EV scooter overseas. The Vida will be exported to countries such as Latin America, Nepal, Africa, Bangladesh, and Europe too. The production of the new Vida will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andra Pradesh. It is set to be unveiled sometime this year and deliveries will begin next year onwards.

More About Vida

The six names are giving a taste of the wide variety of two-wheelers that Hero might have in mind. The applied-for names are; ‘Vida Electric’, ‘Vida EV’, ‘Vida Mobility’, ‘Vida Scooter’, ‘Vida Motorcycles’, and ‘Vida MotoCorp’. Even though Hero has only announced its plans for an electric scooter, these patents suggest that the brand might soon look into the electric motorcycle business. Providing a proper network of service stations, and charging stations is also a concern for EVs, and the names such as ‘Vida Electric’, and ‘Vida Mobility’ also point towards plans for building a network for EV customers.

Hero Motor and Mahindra Collaboration

Right after getting rid of SsangYong, Mahindra is ready to take up some new partners. And the brand was in luck as India’s No. 1 EV company; Hero Electric was willing to shake hands. As a result of this, Mahindra Group and Hero Electric have announced their strategic partnership in electric mobility. The companies say that this collaboration will help in Hero’s growth and expansion plans to cater to the ever-growing demand for EVs in the country. The companies seem to be running while keeping in mind three key points; First, helping each other to enhance production to meet growing demand. Second, joint product development and knowledge sharing. Third, enable electrification of Peugeot Motorcycles’ portfolio through platform sharing.

As a first step, Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric’s most popular electric bikes – Optima & NYX at their Pitampur plant to meet demands. This collaboration and the expansion of Hero’s existing Ludhiana facility will together arm the brand to be able to meet its demand of manufacturing over 1 million EVs per year by 2022. The R&D teams of both brands will be in a seamless channel of communication to fast-track new products and technologies. This will not only benefit the companies but will also replenish our market with new arrivals. This platform sharing will also help in developing an approach to help electrification of the Peugeot Motorcycles’ portfolio.