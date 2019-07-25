Triumph Teases The Upcoming Limited Edition Daytona Moto2 765

Leading English bike maker, Triumph has dominated the middleweight super sports bike segment with their Daytona. Having met the end of its life cycle, a new, moto2 inspired limited edition Daytona is in the works right now, which the bike manufacturer teased us with on its social media platforms. The caption reads “It’s the highest spec ever, and it’s the closest you can get to a genuine Moto2 factory ride for the road.” Seems like Triumph has a huge surprise in store for us, which shall be launched on the 23rd of August, less than a month from now. This bike would have a limited production run.

While details of the bike are not out yet, going by the caption Triumph has put under the teaser and the fact that it supplies engines to Moto2, the bike is very likely to get a Moto2 derived powerplant. These engines are known to produce about 140 hp of unrestricted power, however, the road-going version would perhaps generate a bit less. That said, Triumph claims the bike to be the most powerful and most torquey 765 cc production motorcycle. The chassis too, has been modified and designed for better performance on the track. Expect other components, like the brakes, the tyres and the suspension as well to be race ready and developed for fast lap times.

The new Triumph would be making its debut on the legendary Silverstone circuit, which would be the natural habitat of a bike of this nature. This circuit is a mere 64 km away from triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley. The bike would be ridden across the circuit by former world champions, putting the new bike through its pace. To be made available for the 2020 model year, Triumph is currently accepting bookings for one of these motorcycles. The bike would be offered in multiple markets and Triumph has announced a limited run of 765 units of the American and Canadian market and another 765 units have been allocated to the Europen and Asian market.