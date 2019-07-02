Triumph Mumbai Offers Demo Bikes At Discounted Rates

The Mumbai dealership of the renowned British brand, Triumph Motorcycles has announced the sale of unregistered demo motorcycles. Despite some of them being used, the buyers of these bikes would be the first owners as the bike do not bear any registration number as of now. Out of these demo models, one Bonneville T100 was manufactured in 2017, a Street Scrambler & Bonneville Street Twin are manufactured in 2019 while rest of the other models available are manufactured in the year of 2018. All the models on offer, with the prices, mileage and colours are listed in the image below, do have a look.

The dealership is very likely to take this step in order to get rid of their BS – IV models, making way for the arrival of the BS – VI compliant models in the coming months. The bikes, most probably, will be available till stock last as there are a limited number of demo vehicles on display in showrooms. To give you a comparison, in the table below you can compare the on-road price of these demo vehicles with the ex-showroom prices of the same models. Do bear in mind that the addition of registration charges and various other taxes would bump up the ex-showroom prices of these bikes by a quite a margin.

Model On-Road Demo Vehicle Price (INR) Ex-showroom Price (INR) Tiger XCX 12,50,000 14,03,500 Tiger XRX 12,00,000 13,39,300 Bonneville T120 9,50,000 9,97,600 Bonneville Speed Master 10,50,000 11,33,700 Street Scrambler 10,50,000 8,55,000 Bonneville Street Twin 8,40,000 7,45,000 Street Triple S 8,50,000 9,19,500 Street Triple RS 11,25,000 11,13,000 Bonneville T100 9,50,000 8,87,400 Bonneville T100 7,50,000 8,87,400

Also Read: Paper Fight: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Vs Ducati Scrambler 1100

In other news, Triumph recently launched the new Scrambler 1200 XC in the Indian market. Priced at INR 10.73 Lakh, ex-showroom, the Scrambler packs state-of-the-art technology, in a retro design. This motorcycle uses a 1200cc Bonneville twin cylinder engine, delivering 90 PS @ 7,400 rpm with a torque output of 110 Nm @ 3,950rpm, which has been fine-tuned to suit the characteristics of a scrambler. Power goes to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission, with as many as five different riding modes to choose from. Customers of this lovely motorcycle have a choice of two colours to choose from – Jet Black with Matt Black and Khaki Green with Brooklands Green.