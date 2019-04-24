Triumph Speed Twin Launched – Specs, Features, Images

Today, Triumph Motorcycles launched the latest version of the Speed Twin in India. The new Speed Twin is a model that Triumph prefers to call a performance-oriented modern classic. The new bike is now designed in such a way that you can easily recognize the classic lines which are flowing onto the retro-styled panels along with the new chunky fuel tank with a Monza fuel cap. The overall appearance is quite similar to the Street Twin, while the engine is borrowed from the Thruxton. The Speed Twin is launched at a price of Rs 9,46,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and is available in 3 colours – Korosi Red with Storm Grey, Silver Ice with Storm Grey and Jet Black.

Chassis and Dimensions

The Speed Twin belongs to the Bonneville Classic range, and it shares many features, dimensions and designs with the other Classic bikes in Triumph’s lineup. The Speed Twin gets a 760 mm wide Handlebar, a seat height of 807 mm, an overall height of 1110 mm and a wheelbase of 1430 mm. The bike also has a fuel tank capacity of 14.5-litres and weighs around 196 kgs. The bike is also equipped with high-spec twin Brembo floating discs on the front wheel and Nissin’s floating calliper with single disc for the rear wheel. Suspension duties are handled by KYB front forks and twin KYB rear units. The Speed Twin gets classic lightweight 7-spoke aluminium wheels which are paired with a set of high-spec Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.

Engine and Gearbox

As the Speed Twin shares the same engine tuning as the Thruxton R, the output figures stay the same. The 1200cc SOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 97 PS of power at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,950 rpm. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, while the responsibility of enhancing the sound and performance of this engine is taken up by the brushed twin exhaust system. The key feature of this engine is the high service interval of 16,000 km.

Technology

The Speed Twin gets a load of modern technology features like the Ride-by-wire technology, switchable ABS and Traction control, 3-riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport), Torque Assist Clutch, LED lighting, Twin-Dial Instrument Console, USB Charging, Immobilizer and an all-new Tyre Pressure Monitoring System(optional) Fit.

As we can see, the Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin is a well-equipped, premium motorcycle under the Rs 10 lakh price tag, and will go up against the likes of the Ducati Scramblers and the Yamaha MT-09. Triumph dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new Speed Twin, and the bikes are expected to be delivered in the next few weeks.