Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched in India, Priced at INR 15,16,700 Ex-showroom

Adventure motorcycles have seen tremendous growth in the Indian market in recent times. The Tiger has been a top choice for many enthusiasts in the country and has a huge fan-following in our country. This iconic bike is sold in various variants in the Indian market and has just received a new variant, dubbed the Tiger XCA. This new top of the line model gets over 200 chassis and engine upgrades. The bike also gets an all-new LED illumination and comes with 6 riding modes, including a pro mode for riders who don’t want electronic intrusions. The motorcycle also gets a full-colour TFT instrument console, high-spec Brembo front brakes, optimised suspension configurations, handlebar-mounted backlit switch cubes, updated cruise control, enhanced chassis and new bodywork.

The 800cc three-cylinder engine on the motorcycle is now claimed to have more immediate power delivery and gets a peak power output of 95 PS. The exhaust on the motorcycle is also claimed to have more character and a sportier soundtrack. There is a new, shorter ratio first gear to enhance off-road traction, all-road low-speed responsiveness, and more immediate acceleration. The newly incorporated Off-Road Pro riding mode allows an advanced rider to take complete control off-road.

In terms of styling, the new Tiger 800 XCA gets premium bodywork with high quality painted finishes with updated side panel designs, along with higher quality badges, graphics and detailing. All these changes give the Tiger a more contemporary and dynamic stance that highlights the on and off-road bias, while retaining the distinctive and instantly recognisable Tiger 800 silhouette.

Here’s a bullet point summary of all the changes made to the Tiger 800XCA, highlighting all its advantages

More than 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine

More responsive, optimised Triple-cylinder engine

New shorter ratio for the 1st gear enables enhanced off-road traction, low-speed manoeuvrability and acceleration

New “Off Road Pro” riding mode, with a choice of up to six riding modes

New five position adjustable screen

New adjustable full-colour TFT instruments

New signature LED lighting

New illuminated, ergonomically designed backlit switchgear with 5 way joystick control

New updated cruise control

All of these add to the Tiger 800’s extensive core state of the art Technology

New lighter, free-flowing exhaust giving better sound

New premium bodywork

New high-quality badges, graphics and detailing

New colours

Contemporary and dynamic stance

Other core features of the Tiger 800 XCA are

Distinctive 800cc three-cylinder engine with ride-by-wire electronic throttle control

Six riding modes

Heated rider and pillion seats

Sump and radiator guards

Switchable ABS and traction control

Tailored ergonomics – adjustable seat height and handlebar position

Onboard computer

Immobiliser

Premium adjustable front and rear suspension

Centre stand

Heated grips

Hand guards

Engine protection bars

The Tiger 800 range also boasts over 50 optional accessories, allowing you to customise your bike to maximise your riding experience, whichever model you choose.

Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India commented “Tiger as a brand is important and central to our product strategy in India. With more than 1000 Tigers already on the road, Triumph Tiger undoubtedly is the largest premium adventure motorcycle in India. We are proud to launch the Tiger 800 XCA today which adds to our already strong adventure offering to Indian audiences. The new Tiger 800 has undergone years of research and development and is the best adventure-ready Tiger ever built. Triumph has developed a host of major new technology and performance updates designed to enhance the new Tiger 800 XCA’s capability both on and off-road. With developments that complement the Tiger’s accessible and agile easy riding style, as well as its existing distinctive Tiger poise and presence, the new Tiger 800 XCA is built for maximum adventure – every single day. We’re sure that its technological innovations and premium styling will appeal to premium adventure enthusiasts in the country.”