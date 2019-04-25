Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates 2 Showrooms in Nagpur

With over 96 outlets in 47 cities, Mercedes-Benz boasts of the largest retail network among the luxury carmakers of India. With a strong customer base of over 1000 customers in Nagpur, Mercedes looks forward to capturing the potential for luxury cars in the Nagpur and Vidarbha area, by opening 2 new showroom outlets in one day. Central Star is the new destination for Mercedes-Benz’s customers in Nagpur and nearby areas. These new dealerships are represented by Mercedes-Benz India’s newest partner Garnet Motors Pvt. Ltd. Both the outlets were inaugurated by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India and Karnail Singh Cheema, Chairman of Central Star.

As this year Mercedes-Benz is celebrating its 25th anniversary in India, they decided to make a total investment of Rs 8.15 crores towards both the outlets and professionally train 50 staff members to ensure personalized service and consultation to their customers and patrons in Nagpur and expand their customer base. This state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 6000 sqft and can display up to 9 cars. The showroom is also equipped with a lavish Customer lounge, a dedicated Merchandise and Accessories section along with a Mercedes Cafe.

The showroom will be intensified with a range of Mercedes-Benz scale models, which will be perched on a distinct boutique wall. Warm lighting will be used throughout, to match the interior styling and give the showroom a contemporary and cosy feel. The showroom will also be getting dedicated interactive screens to engage with the customers. The service facility is spread across a massive 45,000 sqft with over 10 service bays for preventive maintenance, general repair and accidental repair. This facility can service up to 2400 cars in a year.

Martin Schwenk, the Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz is extremely pleased to present to the discerning customers of Nagpur with two state-of-the-art outlets from our new partners Garnet Motors. There is increasing demand for luxury cars and Mercedes-Benz aims to capitalize this by offering unmatched product and service range. These outlets will offer our patrons the globally renowned product range, superlative service offerings and enthralling brand experience. 2019 marks Mercedes-Benz’s 25 years in India and we have a host of exciting initiatives including new product introductions to keep our patrons delighted. We have been strategically expanding into new as well as established markets pursuing our customer-centric approach, and the two state-of-the-art luxury outlets are a result of this approach. We are confident that the local expertise and a strong network of our new partner will further bolster our foothold in the Region. In Nagpur, the growing penchant for our New Generation Cars has been witnessed, contributing nearly 50 per cent to the overall sales in the region. GLA is one of the highest selling models contributing over 25 per cent followed by the E-Class sedan. In addition to young businessmen, Doctors are increasingly opting for the Three-Pointed Star in Nagpur.”

Also Read: Audi Inaugurates a New Service Workshop in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Mr Karnail Singh Cheema, Chairman, Central Star said, “It gives me immense pride to partner with an iconic brand like Mercedes-Benz and we are excited to contribute to the brand’s growth story in the country. Both the showroom and the facility are designed as per the global standards and aims to deliver a delightful, hassle-free experience to all its existing and potential customers in the region. The strategic location of the showroom will not only cater to this prosperous city but also to neighbouring areas, helping the brand expand further.”