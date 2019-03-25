Triumph Recalls Some of Its Models Due to a Wiring Issue

Triumph has recalled some of its Street and Bonneville models across the globe due to a clutch cable and a few wiring harness issues. More than 12,654 units of the Triumph Street and Bonneville motorcycles are affected by the clutch cable and wiring harness issues in the United States and around 1,000 in India.

Here is a list of all the Triumph motorcycles recalled on the notice issued by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) along with the batch production dates:

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black series (20/04/2016 – 29/10/2018) The Triumph Bonneville T120 series (15/12/2015 – 29/10/2018) The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black series (15/12/2015 – 29/10/2018) The Triumph Street Cup (22/07/2016 – 26/01/2018) The Triumph Street Scrambler (28/11/2016 – 28/02/2018) The Triumph Street Twin (21/10/2015 – 01/03/2018)

Triumph owners have been complaining about the non-functioning headlamps, turn indicators and engine stalls since last year. But, according to Triumph, the clutch cable rubbing against the wiring harness is the reason the wires are getting damaged and are causing electrical systems like the headlamp and turn indicators to malfunction. To fix this problem Triumph has promised to replace these affected parts free of cost. Apart from the United States, Triumph would also have to recall about 1,700 units from Canada and nearly 900-1000 units from India which were manufactured between 2016-2019. The recall in India only affects four of the modern classic models like the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Street Scrambler and the Street Twin. Triumph India has also asked the owners of the bikes mentioned-above, to contact their dealerships and get their bikes fixed at zero cost.

Triumph India also stated that, “Triumph has launched a safety recall concerning the Headstock Tidy on certain Street Scrambler, Street Twin, Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 to remedy an indicator and main beam malfunction as well as a possible loss of engine power caused by the clutch cable contacting the main harness, causing damage to the wiring within the main harness. This global recall has affected around 1,000 motorcycles in India. Any concerned customers are asked in the first instance to contact their local Triumph Dealer as soon as possible, who will be able to carry out all necessary work as required at no cost to the owner.”