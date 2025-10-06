Triumph Slashes Prices on Speed 400 and Speed T4 Ahead of Festive Season

Quick Highlights
- Triumph reduces prices of the Speed 400 and Speed T4 by up to ₹16,797.
- New prices: Speed 400 at ₹2.33 lakh and Speed T4 at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Move comes right after GST on 350+cc bikes increased to 40%.
- Triumph and Bajaj absorb the additional cost to keep prices attractive for customers.
Introduction
In a rare and refreshing move, Triumph Motorcycles has announced a festive surprise for Indian buyers — a price cut on the Speed 400 and Speed T4, even as taxes on larger-capacity bikes have gone up. At a time when most brands are adjusting prices upward due to the recent GST hike on 350cc+ motorcycles to 40%, Triumph and its Indian manufacturing partner Bajaj Auto have done the opposite — making their most popular models even more affordable.
This announcement reflects a strong customer-first approach and reaffirms Triumph’s intent to strengthen its presence in the booming mid-size motorcycle segment.
Triumph’s Festive Gift: Lower Prices, Higher Value
Triumph’s Speed range has been a runaway success story in India. Since its debut, the duo — Speed 400 and Speed T4 — have helped the British brand connect with a wider base of Indian riders who value both performance and affordability.
The new prices make them an even more tempting buy:
- Speed 400: Now priced at ₹2,33,754 (down from ₹2,50,551)
- Speed T4: Now priced at ₹1,92,539 (down from ₹2,06,738)
That’s a reduction of ₹16,797 on the Speed 400 and ₹14,199 on the Speed T4 — a meaningful cut, especially when seen against the backdrop of a tax increase.
Defying the Trend — Absorbing the GST Impact
What makes this move remarkable is that Triumph and Bajaj have absorbed the GST hike themselves instead of passing it on to customers.
While most manufacturers are recalculating pricing to offset the 40% GST on motorcycles above 350cc, Triumph has chosen to protect its customers from that added cost. The decision sends a clear signal — the brand values its buyers and aims to build long-term trust rather than short-term margins.
As Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., explains:
“The Speed 400 and Speed T4 have set benchmarks in performance, design, and accessibility. By absorbing the impact and introducing a price slash, Triumph and Bajaj Auto are reaffirming their focus on the Indian market and its customers, ensuring the Speed range continues to deliver unmatched value. We have also seen monthly volumes nearly double since FY23–24, with a strong surge in demand before the GST revision, which is a clear reflection of the trust and aspiration customers associate with Triumph. We are confident of sustaining this momentum going forward.”
Sales Momentum and Market Strategy
Triumph’s Speed range has quickly become the fastest-growing product line in its India portfolio. The brand claims that monthly volumes have nearly doubled since FY23–24, thanks to strong word-of-mouth, competitive pricing, and Bajaj’s vast retail footprint.
With the festive season around the corner and this new price advantage, Triumph is clearly betting on sustained demand and deeper market penetration in the coming months.
Conclusion
By slashing prices when everyone expected an increase, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have pulled off a clever and customer-friendly move. The Speed 400 and Speed T4 were already among the most value-packed mid-size motorcycles in India — now, they’re an even better deal.
At a time when affordability and aspiration must meet halfway, Triumph’s bold decision perfectly captures the spirit of the festive season — giving more to riders, without asking for more in return.