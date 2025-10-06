2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Updated with N11 Variant, Smarter Tech, and Premium Interiors

Introduction
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, a modern spin on the classic Bolero formula, has just become more premium and urban-friendly. Aimed at young, ambitious buyers seeking a mix of toughness and technology, the 2025 Bolero Neo brings sharper looks, a refreshed interior, and advanced features — topped by a brand-new N11 variant. Mahindra’s latest update ensures the Neo remains a strong choice for those who want an SUV that’s stylish yet sturdy.
Design and Exterior Tweaks
The Bolero Neo now looks sportier and more refined.
Key updates include:
- Sleek new front grille with bold horizontal accents
- Dark metallic R16 alloy wheels
- Dual-tone colour options for added style
- New colours — Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey
These additions make the Neo look sharper without losing its signature toughness.
Cabin, Features, and Technology
Inside, the cabin now feels richer and more comfortable.
Noteworthy upgrades include:
- Two new interior themes – Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown
- 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with a rear-view camera
- Leatherette upholstery and improved seat design
- RideFlo Tech with MTV-CL and FDD suspension for smoother rides
- Cruise control and USB Type-C ports for convenience
The overall setup feels more premium, perfectly matching the Neo’s dual personality — tough yet tech-driven.
Engine and Variants
Powering the Neo is the proven 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that delivers 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. It continues with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel-drive layout, making it capable yet frugal.
Variant lineup:
- N4 / N8 – Core variants with essential features
- N10(O) – Adds Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT)
- N11 – New flagship variant with plush interiors and premium features
Price range: ₹8.49 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Conclusion
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo upgrades the classic rugged SUV with modern features, refined styling, and a smoother suspension. The new N11 variant offers enhanced comfort, making the Neo equally capable in city streets and rough terrain — tough, smart, and more sophisticated than ever.