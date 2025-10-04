Maruti Suzuki Becomes First Carmaker to Dispatch Vehicles by Rail to Kashmir Valley

Overview
- Maruti Suzuki becomes the first automaker to send cars to Kashmir by rail
- Over 100 units of Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso transported
- Train covered 850 km from Manesar to Anantnag via the Chenab Bridge
- Step aligned with the PM GatiShakti plan for smarter logistics
Introduction
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has made history as the first automaker to deliver cars to the Kashmir Valley by rail. On October 3, 2025, over 100 vehicles reached the new Anantnag railway terminal, marking a key milestone in automotive logistics and showcasing India’s growing connectivity to remote regions.
The Route and Engineering Feat
The cars departed from Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar in-plant railway siding, covering 850 km to reach Kashmir.
- The journey includes crossing the Chenab Arch Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link.
- The bridge symbolizes both engineering excellence and improved regional connectivity.
Logistics and Sustainability
Rail transport offers multiple advantages over road delivery:
- Reduced carbon emissions and lower environmental impact.
- Faster, safer deliveries with minimal handling.
- Plans are in place to expand rail dispatches, improving efficiency across the network.
Leadership Insights
Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, called the rail line a “game changer” for Jammu & Kashmir.
“In recent times, apples from the valley have been transported using the Jammu & Kashmir rail link. Now, Maruti Suzuki cars will be transported to Kashmir valley by rail. Jammu – Srinagar railway line is a game changer for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”
Maruti Suzuki’s CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said:
“Railway dispatches are central to our logistics strategy. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, under whose leadership, transformative infrastructure projects have come up across the country. The world’s highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river is one such landmark, enabling seamless and efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley and allowing Maruti Suzuki to better serve customers in the region.”
Broader Impact
This move isn’t just about logistics:
- Enhances economic opportunities in the region.
- Encourages other automakers to adopt rail for distant deliveries.
- Strengthens national integration by linking Kashmir with India’s industrial corridors.
Conclusion
Maruti Suzuki’s rail delivery to Kashmir marks a historic first in Indian automotive logistics. Combining efficiency, sustainability, and innovative infrastructure, the company is raising the bar for car transportation.