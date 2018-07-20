Triumph Motorcycles India Delivers 701 Street Triple Motorbikes In India

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that the brand has delivered 701 Street Triple motorbikes in India. The Street Triple range has been lauded as one of the best street naked the brand has ever developed.

Triumph offers the Street Triple in two variants – the Triumph Street Triple S and the Triumph Street Triple RS. Packed with a 765 cc, inline 3-cylinder engine – the brand has recently introduced two new colours for this range – Crystal White and Matt black. This is also the engine of choice that is under rigorous R&D with Moto2 in preparation for its 2019 track debut as the official engine for the tournament.

Developed from the celebrated race bred ‘Daytona’ engine, the new 765cc Street Triple engine delivers a major step up in power and torque. With more than 80 new parts including new crank, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and an increased bore and stroke. The result is a significant advance in performance, particularly low-down and in the mid-range.

The Triumph Street Triple was introduced in the early 90s and has been a regular in several beloved movies – Mission Impossible, Hitman’s Bodyguard and Salt to name a few. The sales of the Triumph Street Triple have been 701 units so far since its introduction. The Street triple brand has registered a growth of 148% YOY (FY17 Vs FY18 Triumph fiscal year).