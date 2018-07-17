Trending:
Azad4x4 X3 Is An Advanced Fibre Hardtop That Makes Life More Comfortable In The Mahindra Thar
Triumph Street Triple RS Now Available In Crystal White And Matt Jet Black Colour Options

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the introduction of two new colour options for the Street Triple RS. The new Triumph Street Triple RS will now be available in Crystal White and Matt Jet Black colour options. Triumph did not announce the prices for the new colour options in the official release and thus the new colour options will most likely retail at the existing prices of INR 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Triumph Street Triple RS – Matt Jet Black (1)

Apart from the added colour options, there are no changes to the range topping Street Triple model and it continues to use the same technical specifications as before. Thus, the motorcycle continues to use the 765cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine which is tuned for 123PS of power @ 11,700rpm and 77Nm of peak torque @ 10,800rpm.

Triumph Street Triple RS – Crystal White (3)

Linked to the ride-by-wire system all models feature riding modes, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings. The Street Triple RS comes with 5 modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Programmable and Track. Stopping power is provided by the range topping Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back.

Triumph Street Triple RS – Crystal White (2)

Check out the complete technical specifications of the Triumph Street Triple RS below:

ENGINE
POWER123 PS / 121 BHP (90kW) @ 11,700rpm
TORQUE77 Nm @ 10,800 rpm
ENGINE TYPELiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
ENGINE SIZE765 cc
BORE / STROKE78 x 53.4 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO12.65:1
FUEL SYSTEMMultipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control
EXHAUSTStainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer
CLUTCHWet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch
GEARBOX6 – Speed
FINAL DRIVEO ring chain
CHASSIS
FRAMEFront – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast
SWINGARMTwin-sided, cast aluminium alloy
FRONT SUSPENSIONShowa 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115 mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload.
REAR SUSPENSIONÖhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping.
FRONT BRAKETwin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers
FRONT TYRE120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
FRONT WHEEL3.5” x 17” cast
REAR BRAKESingle 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper
REAR TYRE180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
REAR WHEEL5.5” x 17” cast
DIMENSIONS
SEAT HEIGHT825 mm
HEIGHT
(WITHOUT MIRRORS)		1,085 mm
RAKE23.9 degrees
TRAIL100 mm
LENGTH2,065 mm
WHEELBASE1,410 mm
DRY WEIGHT166 KG
FUEL TANK CAPACITY17.4 LITRES
EMISSIONS
FUEL CONSUMPTION4.7 l/100km

60.1 MPG

EMISSIONS115 g / km
EQUIPMENT
 
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
  • Ride-by-wire throttle
  • ABS
  • Switchable traction control
  • All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm
  • Rain and Road riding modes
  • LED position light bulb headlights
  • All-new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls
  • Sporty twin-seat design
  • Painted rear bodywork
  • New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm
  • Switchable ABS
  • Slip and assist clutch
  • 5” full-colour TFT instrument pack
  • Additional Sport and Rider programmable riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Rider)
  • High-spec onboard computer
  • New switch cubes with 5-way joystick control
  • DRL headlights
  • Self-cancelling indicators
  • Sporty body-coloured flyscreen with integrated air intake
  • Premium seat stitching and vinyls
  • Red rear subframe, wheel pinstripes and detailing
  • Quickshifter
  • Additional Track riding mode (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider)
  • Lap timer
  • Matt silver painted aluminium rear subframe and detailing
  • Silver/grey seat stitching
  • Body-coloured pillion seat cowl (pillion seat also supplied)
  • Body-coloured bellypan
  • Lower chain guard
  • Unique paint schemes

Check out more images of the new colour options on the Triumph Street Triple RS: