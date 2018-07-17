Triumph Street Triple RS Now Available In Crystal White And Matt Jet Black Colour Options
Triumph Motorcycles has announced the introduction of two new colour options for the Street Triple RS. The new Triumph Street Triple RS will now be available in Crystal White and Matt Jet Black colour options. Triumph did not announce the prices for the new colour options in the official release and thus the new colour options will most likely retail at the existing prices of INR 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Apart from the added colour options, there are no changes to the range topping Street Triple model and it continues to use the same technical specifications as before. Thus, the motorcycle continues to use the 765cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine which is tuned for 123PS of power @ 11,700rpm and 77Nm of peak torque @ 10,800rpm.
Linked to the ride-by-wire system all models feature riding modes, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings. The Street Triple RS comes with 5 modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Programmable and Track. Stopping power is provided by the range topping Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back.
Check out the complete technical specifications of the Triumph Street Triple RS below:
|ENGINE
|POWER
|123 PS / 121 BHP (90kW) @ 11,700rpm
|TORQUE
|77 Nm @ 10,800 rpm
|ENGINE TYPE
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
|ENGINE SIZE
|765 cc
|BORE / STROKE
|78 x 53.4 mm
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|12.65:1
|FUEL SYSTEM
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control
|EXHAUST
|Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer
|CLUTCH
|Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch
|GEARBOX
|6 – Speed
|FINAL DRIVE
|O ring chain
|CHASSIS
|FRAME
|Front – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast
|SWINGARM
|Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115 mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload.
|REAR SUSPENSION
|Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping.
|FRONT BRAKE
|Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers
|FRONT TYRE
|120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
|FRONT WHEEL
|3.5” x 17” cast
|REAR BRAKE
|Single 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper
|REAR TYRE
|180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
|REAR WHEEL
|5.5” x 17” cast
|DIMENSIONS
|SEAT HEIGHT
|825 mm
|HEIGHT
(WITHOUT MIRRORS)
|1,085 mm
|RAKE
|23.9 degrees
|TRAIL
|100 mm
|LENGTH
|2,065 mm
|WHEELBASE
|1,410 mm
|DRY WEIGHT
|166 KG
|FUEL TANK CAPACITY
|17.4 LITRES
|EMISSIONS
|FUEL CONSUMPTION
|4.7 l/100km
60.1 MPG
|EMISSIONS
|115 g / km
|EQUIPMENT
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Check out more images of the new colour options on the Triumph Street Triple RS: