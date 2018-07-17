Triumph Street Triple RS Now Available In Crystal White And Matt Jet Black Colour Options

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the introduction of two new colour options for the Street Triple RS. The new Triumph Street Triple RS will now be available in Crystal White and Matt Jet Black colour options. Triumph did not announce the prices for the new colour options in the official release and thus the new colour options will most likely retail at the existing prices of INR 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the added colour options, there are no changes to the range topping Street Triple model and it continues to use the same technical specifications as before. Thus, the motorcycle continues to use the 765cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine which is tuned for 123PS of power @ 11,700rpm and 77Nm of peak torque @ 10,800rpm.

Linked to the ride-by-wire system all models feature riding modes, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings. The Street Triple RS comes with 5 modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Programmable and Track. Stopping power is provided by the range topping Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back.

Check out the complete technical specifications of the Triumph Street Triple RS below:

ENGINE POWER 123 PS / 121 BHP (90kW) @ 11,700rpm TORQUE 77 Nm @ 10,800 rpm ENGINE TYPE Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder ENGINE SIZE 765 cc BORE / STROKE 78 x 53.4 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 12.65:1 FUEL SYSTEM Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control EXHAUST Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer CLUTCH Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch GEARBOX 6 – Speed FINAL DRIVE O ring chain CHASSIS FRAME Front – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast SWINGARM Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy FRONT SUSPENSION Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115 mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload. REAR SUSPENSION Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping. FRONT BRAKE Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers FRONT TYRE 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP FRONT WHEEL 3.5” x 17” cast REAR BRAKE Single 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper REAR TYRE 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP REAR WHEEL 5.5” x 17” cast DIMENSIONS SEAT HEIGHT 825 mm HEIGHT

(WITHOUT MIRRORS) 1,085 mm RAKE 23.9 degrees TRAIL 100 mm LENGTH 2,065 mm WHEELBASE 1,410 mm DRY WEIGHT 166 KG FUEL TANK CAPACITY 17.4 LITRES EMISSIONS FUEL CONSUMPTION 4.7 l/100km 60.1 MPG EMISSIONS 115 g / km EQUIPMENT

STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ride-by-wire throttle

ABS

Switchable traction control

All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm

Rain and Road riding modes

LED position light bulb headlights

All-new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls

Sporty twin-seat design

Painted rear bodywork

New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm

Switchable ABS

Slip and assist clutch

5” full-colour TFT instrument pack

Additional Sport and Rider programmable riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Rider)

High-spec onboard computer

New switch cubes with 5-way joystick control

DRL headlights

Self-cancelling indicators

Sporty body-coloured flyscreen with integrated air intake

Premium seat stitching and vinyls

Red rear subframe, wheel pinstripes and detailing

Quickshifter

Additional Track riding mode (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider)

Lap timer

Matt silver painted aluminium rear subframe and detailing

Silver/grey seat stitching

Body-coloured pillion seat cowl (pillion seat also supplied)

Body-coloured bellypan

Lower chain guard

Unique paint schemes

Check out more images of the new colour options on the Triumph Street Triple RS: