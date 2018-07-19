New Seventh Generation Lexus ES 300h Launched in India, Priced 59.13 lakh Ex-Showroom

Lexus has launched its all-new seventh generation ES 300h in India, and priced it at INR 59.13 lakh ex-showroom pan India. The new ES 300h features a new fourth generation Hybrid Drive system that is Euro 6 compliant, new hybrid electric system coupled with the four-cylinder petrol engine, delivers improved 214.5 hp of peak power. Claimed to offer stronger linear acceleration and a fuel efficiency of 22.37 km/l, the new ES 300h is expected to offer stronger overall performance.

The ES 300h includes a class leading 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors. In terms of comfort and features 7-inch LCD instrument panel with a large analog tachometer, digital speedometer and an easy-to-read multi-information display, in addition to a fully adjustable color heads-up display that projects relevant vehicle information onto the windshield. The 12.3 inch Electro Multi Vision (EMV) full-size display gets sat-nav and there’s a wireless charging station as well.

Steering is through a new rack-assist type Electric Power Steering (EPS) system, and the ES offers Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by MacPherson struts in front, a trailing arm and a multilink setup in the back with stabilizer bars at each end. 18-inch, multi-spoke alloy wheels are suited for Indian conditions, managing to look good, with great profile as well to add to the cushy ride quality. Due to the reconfigured rear suspension, cargo room has been increased, and the new ES 300h features 454 L of cargo space with an auto-open trunk, that also fits in a full sized spare wheel. The chassis is all-new too, featuring the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform.

The car now has a lower stance and sportier proportions to reflect its performance capabilities. The slim LED headlamps with distinctive L shaped marker lights give the ES 300h its unique fascia. In keeping with the Lexus spirit of hospitality, or omotenashi, passenger comfort, a hallmark of the classic ES range remains the highlight in the seventh-generation as well. Designed for those who like to travel with their friends and family, the driver’s control panel and display have been movedcloser to the driver, to provide extra space for the front passenger, for a more relaxed journey. Rear passengers are assured of an equally comfortable ride with an extended legroom of 998.6 mm, made possible by the longer wheelbase. The 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system is claimed to offer class-leading sound.

The interiors feature four color schemes, and three types of trim, in addition to the array of nine eye-catching paint colors available on the exterior. Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES also introduces a light new Rich Cream interior that offers a contrasting deep brown dash and roof trim. The ES offers two shades of Shimamoku wood trim (black, brown), as well as light-colored Bamboo. The mark of Takumi craftsmanship is evident in the new ES, in the soft padding of the instrument panel, where each stitch is embedded into materials for a 3-D effect.

“The new Lexus ES300h takes comfortable elegance to the next level and presents a vehicle that sets new benchmarks in its class. Every element in the ES300h is a reminder that nothing is crafted like a Lexus. From the sleek new look to the impeccably finished interiors, the ES300h is the perfect choice for guests who redefine the parameters of success and achievement, through their work,” said P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India.

“The Lexus ES has undoubtedly been one of our most well-loved vehicles, and this new generation model builds on its strengths to offer a driving experience that is as powerful and exciting, as it is elegant and sophisticated. The launch of the all new Lexus ES 300h is a reiteration of our commitment to crafting vehicles with enhanced excitement, passion and innovation; and this car will continue to offer our guests a wide range of options, each crafted consciously, and designed exquisitely to meet their exacting standards of excellence,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.

Check out an image gallery of the Lexus Es 300h below