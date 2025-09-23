KTM Absorbs GST Hike, Keeps 390cc Range Prices Unchanged

Overview – Key Takeaways
- 390 Duke, RC 390, and 390 Adventure remain unaffected by GST hike.
- 160 Duke, 200 Duke, and 250 Duke get more affordable with GST benefits passed on.
- KTM strengthens its premium sports bike positioning ahead of the festive season.
- Move highlights KTM’s commitment to accessible, performance-first motorcycling.
Introduction
KTM has once again shown why it enjoys a loyal following among India’s performance bike enthusiasts. Despite the government’s recent decision to increase GST on motorcycles above 350cc to 40%, the Austrian brand has chosen to absorb the impact and keep ex-showroom prices of its flagship 390cc models unchanged.
At the same time, KTM has sweetened the deal for new riders by passing on the benefits of GST reduction for its sub-350cc models. This dual move not only safeguards the brand’s aspirational motorcycles but also makes its entry-level machines more accessible during the all-important festive season.
KTM Protects 390cc Enthusiasts
The 390 range — comprising the 390 Duke, RC 390, and 390 Adventure — has been the backbone of KTM’s India story. With the GST hike, prices were expected to climb, potentially putting these performance icons out of reach for some buyers.
Instead, KTM has taken a customer-first approach:
- Absorbing the incremental GST cost on the 390cc lineup.
- Ensuring no change in ex-showroom prices for customers.
- Keeping the festive season excitement alive for those eyeing KTM’s flagship machines.
This move not only protects demand but also reinforces the aspirational appeal of KTM’s 390cc motorcycles.
Sub-350cc Dukes Get More Accessible
On the other end of the spectrum, KTM’s 160 Duke, 200 Duke, and 250 Duke fall into the category where GST rates have been reduced. Unlike some manufacturers who partially adjust benefits, KTM has passed on the entire relief to customers.
This makes the smaller-capacity Dukes even more attractive for:
- First-time performance bike buyers entering the KTM fold.
- Young riders seeking accessible yet thrilling motorcycles.
- Value-conscious enthusiasts who want KTM’s performance DNA at a lower price point.
By balancing affordability with performance, KTM is widening its base without diluting its brand promise.
Timing and Market Impact
The decision comes at the perfect moment: the festive season, when two-wheeler sales typically surge. KTM’s strategy works on two levels:
- Retention of flagship appeal: 390cc bikes remain aspirational but not costlier.
- Boost in entry-level demand: Sub-350cc Dukes become more affordable, attracting new buyers.
For KTM, this ensures steady volumes while strengthening its identity as a performance-first yet rider-friendly brand.
Leadership Insight
Commenting on the move, Manik Nangia, President of Probiking Business Unit, said:
“KTM has always stood for accessible, performance-driven motorcycling. We love the fact that we have more than half a million customers, who trust us, and spread the enthusiasm for performance motorcycling, they are our true advocates and flag bearers. By keeping ex-showroom prices unchanged on our >390cc range and passing on the benefits of GST reduction on the 160 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke etc, we reaffirm our commitment to motorcycling.”
His words underline KTM’s focus on not just selling bikes, but building a strong and loyal community of enthusiasts.
Conclusion
By absorbing the GST hike on its 390cc range and reducing prices on its sub-350cc models, KTM has struck a perfect balance between aspiration and accessibility. The decision protects the appeal of its flagship motorcycles while making entry-level models friendlier to new buyers.
As the festive season kicks off, KTM riders — both seasoned enthusiasts and first-time aspirants — have one thing in common: the thrill of being Ready to Race, without worrying about unexpected price shocks.