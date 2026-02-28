Upcoming Car Launches & Reveals in March 2026: SUVs, Luxury MPV & New Electric Model

There is always a certain excitement when a new month brings fresh cars with it. March 2026 is turning out to be one of those months in which buyers, enthusiasts and even casual readers will have a lot to say. From mass market SUVs to luxury performance models and electric cars, the coming weeks will witness many significant updates in the Indian car space.
Some of these cars are returning nameplates, while others mark big steps forward for their brands.
Renault Duster Makes Long Waited Return
One of the most discussed launches in the month is the new Renault Duster. This is a name that is still remembered fondly by many Indian buyers. The new generation model is set to get priced on March 17.
Showroom units have already begun to arrive for buyers to get a first look. The new Duster will be available with turbo petrol engines at launch, including a smaller 1.0 litre unit and a more powerful 1.3 litre engine with an automatic option. A strong hybrid option is also planned, but in the later part of the year. The SUV will be positioned right in the middle of the midsize space and will have popular rivals from Hyundai, Kia, Tata and Maruti.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Coming Soon
Skoda is gearing up to launch the updated Kushaq next month. Production has already begun in Pune, which means launch is not far away.
The facelift brings visible styling updates, a more premium cabin feel and a longer list of features. Big highlights include the panoramic sunroof and even a segment first rear seat massage function. Mechanical changes are also important, with a new automatic gearbox added to the smaller petrol engine, while the larger 1.5 litre turbo petrol continues with a dual clutch unit. Rear disc brakes have also been added.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Takes Another Giant Leap Into EV World
Toyota is expected to announce prices of its first mass market electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella sometime in March. This electric SUV will be available with two battery options, a 49 kWh and a larger 61 kWh pack, and promises a long driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge.
Toyota is also supporting the Ebella with strong ownership support such as an 8 year battery warranty, buyback guarantee, Battery as a Service option and a wide service network with over 500 EV ready touchpoints. With this launch, Toyota will have petrol, diesel, hybrid, CNG and electric vehicles in its India lineup.
Nissan Tekton Targets the Core SUV Segment
Nissan is also working on a new midsize SUV, called the Tekton. It is closely associated with the Renault Duster and will have a significant role to play in Nissan’s future plans for India.
Pricing is likely to remain close to the Duster to remain competitive in the segment. This will be Nissan’s second launch of 2026 after the Gravite MPV. A three row version of the Tekton is also planned later in 2027.
Audi SQ8 Brings Performance
March 17 will also see Audi introduce SQ8 in India. This performance SUV sits between the standard Q8 and the extreme RS Q8.
It has a powerful 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine producing over 500 hp, paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all wheel drive system. Audi claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of just over 4 seconds. The SQ8 is targeted at buyers who want luxury with strong performance and will rival models like the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne GTS.
Mercedes-Benz Reintroduces the V Class
Mercedes Benz will bring back the V Class in early March. The luxury MPV has been discontinued earlier but is back with refreshed styling and updated features.
Multiple seating layouts are anticipated, including 6, 7 and 8 seat configurations, with a strong focus on comfort, space and rear seat luxury. Engine options are yet to be confirmed for India. It will compete with high end MPVs such as the Lexus LM, MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire.
A Busy and Important Month Ahead
March 2026 clearly has something for everyone. Buyers seeking practical SUVs, long range electric cars, luxury people movers or performance oriented machines will all find new options soon. With so many important launches packed into a single month, the Indian car market is entering a very busy and interesting phase once again.