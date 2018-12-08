Nissan India Kick Starts Production of the New Kicks SUV

A couple of months back, Nissan unveiled the new Kicks SUV for the Indian market. While we did see a model on stage, the windows were blacked out, making it impossible for us to see the interior details of the car. However, we shall be having a glimpse of it very soon. Preparing for the launch of this SUV in January 2019, Nissan has started the production of the all-new SUV at its plant in Chennai. This new and what Nissan calls intelligent SUV is designed for the new age urban adventure seeker. Even though this car has been sold in international markets for quite some time, Nissan has made some major changes for it to be more suitable for the Indian roads.

“Commenting on the announcement, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India operations said, “We are excited to announce the start-of-production of New Nissan KICKS at our plant in Chennai. We had recently showcased the New Nissan KICKS which has created a lot of buzz and excitement amongst SUV enthusiasts across the country. Designed to appeal to the new-age urban adventure seeker, the KICKS is a testimony to our commitment to the Indian consumers and also reflects the SUV heritage of Nissan.”

The Kicks SUV measures 4,384 mm in length, 1813 mm in width and 1656 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2673 mm. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels which are wrapped in Apollo Apterra tyres of 215/60 section. Other exterior highlights include a V motion grille, boomerang-shaped lamps, a sharkfin antenna, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and ORVM integrated indicators. Going by rumours, the car will also get a 360-degree camera for easy parking.

While Nissan has not officially announced the engines that will power this new SUV, we expect it to be offered with both diesel and petrol power plants. Rumours suggest that Nissan will use the 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine and the 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine. The petrol power plant is good for 105 hp and 142 Nm while the oil burner will deliver 108 horses and 245 Nm. As standard, the SUV will get a 5-speed stick shift and Nissan may also offer an optional CVT automatic. Apart from that, expect dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder and a high-speed alarm to come as standard with the car. Stay tuned for more updates on this car and do check out the image gallery below.