Toyota Yaris-based New Crossover Revealed

Last month’s cancelled Geneva Motor Show was supposed to be Toyota’s venue of choice to reveal its new compact crossover. However, after the Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1000, thus cancelling the event, Toyota didn’t rush to announce the new model online – or anywhere. While some makers took to social media to reveal their products, others like Toyota have simply waited for the right time to come as the global economy and automotive industry have taken a deep plunge.

Toyota has now revealed its Yaris-based compact crossover which will be slotted below the C-HR, giving the Japanese automaker a model in the popular segment. It will ride on Toyota’s TNGA-B platform, which also underpins the company’s new Yaris compact hatchback. In terms of dimensions, the new Yaris Cross carries over the supermini’s wheelbase measuring 2560 millimetres (100.8 inches) while featuring longer overhangs, increasing the overall length by 240 mm (9.4 inches) to 4180 mm (164.5 inches). It’s also 20 mm (0.8 inches) wider and 90 mm (3.5 inches) taller than the Yaris while remaining significantly smaller than the aforementioned C-HR. The Yaris Crossover comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and the Brass Gold colour is indeed able to catch one’s attention.

It does share plenty in common with the latest Yaris hatchback sold internationally. As for the performance, the crossover shares the engine with the Yaris as the 1.5-litre petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor will likely be used. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a six-speed manual or a CVT. The combustion engine has a thermal efficiency of up to 40 percent and can power the vehicle alone in front-wheel-drive mode. Once the sensors detect poor grip conditions, the AWD system kicks in and helps the driver tackle the rain, snow, or even sand.

The total output for the hybrid setup stands at a descent 116 horsepower. Toyota claims the front-wheel-drive models will have CO2 emissions of less than 120 g/km while the AWD model will emit below 135 g/km per the WLTP regime. It features a more conventional design in what we’d argue is a wise move that should lure more buyers into Toyota showrooms since not all people are fond of the C-HR’s quirky styling. At the same time, its larger footprint compared to the Yaris makes it more practical, further enhanced by the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

In India, Toyota retails the Yaris sedan at a price range of Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). It is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine expected in the crossover minus the electric hybrid. This engine is tuned to make a 108 Ps of power and 140 NM of torque. It rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Maruti-Suzuki Ciaz.

As far as the crossover coming to India is concerned, there are fair chances that it will find its way here as well since Toyota has discontinued the Etios range from its product line-up altogether. For that to happen, Toyota has to first localise the TNGA platform, which can only happen next year. Therefore, if the Yaris Cross does arrive in India, it will not be before late 2021 or early 2022.