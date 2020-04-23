TVS Motor Company Hands Over PPE And Masks To CM Of Karnataka

Lending a helping hand in these difficult times, the TVS Motor Company handed over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 10,000 N95 masks to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, as a part of their proactive measures undertaken to support the Government in their sustained efforts towards containment of COVID-19. The company has also on a regular basis distributed face masks, disposable hand gloves, packed meals for essential care workers including police personnel, healthcare workers and migrants in Bengaluru. TVS Motor has also deployed vehicles with disinfectants to prevent the spread of the virus in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The manufacturer, along with die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. has announced spending of INR 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as making and supplying 1 million masks to those involved in essential services, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline – from healthcare workers to police officers.

On the business front, TVS has acquired British motorcycling brand, Norton, in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP 16 million. The acquisition was completed by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (U.K.) Limited (in administration) through one of TVS Motor’s overseas subsidiaries. Founded by James Lansdowne Norton, in Birmingham, in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time and is one of the most emotive marques today. Since the 20th century, Norton Motorcycles is renowned for their classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous Commando to their contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 super-bikes.

After the successful acquisition, Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company had said that Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and look forward to growing together globally in the years to come.