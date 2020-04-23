2020 Hyundai Palisade Scores 5-star Crash Test Rating From NHTSA

Hyundai’s flagship SUV for the international market, the Palisade has just received the highest possible overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA). Under the federal government’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models of the all-new Hyundai Palisade earned the maximum five-star scores for safety in frontal and side crash evaluations which is the major highlight of this crash test.

The premium eight-seater SUV with the largest footprint for any Hyundai vehicle comes loaded with safety features. The list includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist and Smart Cruise Control (with Stop and Go function). The Hyundai Palisade comes with seven airbags as standard.

In addition to these, Hyundai also provides a Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) system that detects movement in the rear seats when the car is locked and alerts the driver by sounding the horn and via the Blue Link connected-car tech. The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets. The system first reminds drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle with a message on the centre instrument cluster display. The system is designed to help prevent children and pets from being forgotten in the car, but it may also help in cases where children accidentally lock themselves in.

Also READ: Skoda Unveils Limited-Edition Kodiaq RS Challenge

The Palisade SUV also gets a safe exit feature that detects traffic when a door is about to be opened and warns occupants. Hyundai’s standard Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) enhances driver awareness to the rear of the Palisade. Using the Blind Spot Detection system’s radar sensors when backing up, the system can not only warn the driver if vehicles approach from the rear side in certain situations, it may also automatically apply the brakes. In addition, if the driver attempts to deactivate the Electronic Child Safety Lock feature, Safe Exit Assist may override the driver and ensure the rear doors remain locked until the approaching vehicle has passed. Once the road is clear, the driver can then deactivate the Electronic Child Safety Lock and successfully unlock the rear passenger doors.

Much like the smaller Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the 2020MY Palisade shares its platform with Kia Motor’s Telluride, which recently won the prestigious World Car Of The Year (WCOTY 2020) award. Neither Hyundai nor Kia has any plans to bring the Palisade or Telluride to the Indian market anytime soon. However, Hyundai has lined up new launches including the third-generation Elite i20 and the Tucson facelift later this year.