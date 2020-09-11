Toyota Urban Cruiser Respect Package Offers No-Cost Periodic Maintenance For Two Years

The Toyota Urban Cruiser hasn’t been launched yet. However, a lot of potential buyers have put their faith in brand Toyota and the Maruti-sourced compact SUV by making a booking, without even looking at the vehicle in flesh.

To honour the trust of such buyers, Toyota has announced a ‘Respect Package’ as an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-book the Urban Cruiser. As a special gesture towards customers who have shown their faith in Toyota products and have booked the Urban Cruiser before the official launch of the product (before seeing the vehicle or the price), will enjoy “a no-cost periodic maintenance” for up to 2 years (Subject to terms and conditions: Free maintenance up to 2 years or 20,000 KMs, whichever comes earlier).

Essentially a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which carries a few cosmetic changes on the fascia and inside the cabin, the Urban Cruiser is powered by the same engine which powers the Maruti, which is a K-Series 1.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT). All AT variants will be equipped with advanced Lithium-Ion battery and an Integrated Starter Generator.

The exteriors boast of a new grille along with dual-chamber LED Projector Headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators. Customers will have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour. The Toyota Urban Cruiser can be booked online on Toyota’s website or at a dealership for an amount of INR 11,000.

Commenting on the announcement of the Customer Appreciation Package, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are truly touched by the response the ‘Opening of Bookings’ for the Urban Cruiser has received, across the country. The Respect Package is our way to express our gratitude to our customers and welcome them to the Toyota family. Customer trust and brand loyalty spur us to push ourselves harder to deliver the Urban Cruiser to them on time. The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser introduces the customers to Toyota’s SUV design and world-class after-sales experience. The Urban Cruiser will be fully revealed in a launch event this festive season, with announcements on the pricing, variants and delivery schedule.”