Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launch Date Announced

After opening bookings for the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic last month, the carmaker has now made it official that the sedan will be officially launched on the 17th of September, 2020. The car can be pre-booked for a token amount of INR 25,000 across all Skoda authorized dealership facilities in the country and on Skoda’s website.

Those who pre-book the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic secure a priority status and the cars will be delivered to these customers from 18th September 2020. In terms of running gear, at the heart of the new Skoda Rapid TSI automatic is an engine displacing 999 ccs. The new three-cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine cranks out 110 PS of power at 5000 – 5500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 – 4000 rpm. The new Rapid automatic, with the six-speed automatic transmission, offers 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions.

Compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, the new Rapid offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. We expect this new automatic gearbox will be offered on higher trim levels and prices could start near the INR 10 lakh ex-showroom mark. However, as it did with the Rider variant, Skoda could offer a unique variant at an attractive price to replicate the spike in interest around the sedan.

The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic will be up against the likes of the Vento TSi automatic, the new Verna and the new Honda City. The Rapid will no longer be offered with the DSG gearbox as its BS4 version, and instead, gets a conventional but more reliable torque converter unit. The new Hyundai Verna offers a dual-clutch gearbox paired with its turbo-petrol motor. On the other hand, the Honda City makes do with a CVT. So there’s something for everyone when it comes to making a choice. However, among the three, it’s the Skoda which still remains the most pleasing package when it comes to on-road dynamics, even when it has remained more or less unchanged since it first went on sale many moons ago.