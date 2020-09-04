Toyota Yaris Gets A Limited Black Edition

The festive season is here and like always, carmakers are attempting to make the most of it. A slew of limited editions for cars and bikes have begun arriving and joining the group is the Toyota Yaris sedan which will be offered in a limited edition black.

The highlights of this version include chrome garnish for the headlight and taillight and ambient illumination on the door pads inside the cabin. This is in addition to the black paint for the bodywork which adds more character to the understated appeal of the Yaris. The maker is yet to announce prices and other details about this version. However, we believe this could be offered on the top-spec V or VS trim.

The Yaris is also offered in a dual-tone version which brings a blacked-out roof to the mix. Like all other variants, powering this limited edition black will be a 1.5-litre 4 Cylinder, 16 Valve Dual VVT-i petrol engine which churns out 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm. This engine is coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step Super CVT-i unit. The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of the engine stands at 17.1 kmpl.

The sedan is now available in five manual and six automatic trims – J (O), G (O), J, G, and V(O), and 6 automatic variants – J (O) CVT, G (O) CVT, J CVT, G CVT, V(O) CVT, and VX CVT. The Yaris is now priced in the range of ₹8.86 lakh and ₹14.30 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). In terms of appearance, the Toyota Yaris gets a muscular front bonnet, large trapezoidal air vents, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-covered door handles and updated alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,550mm and a boot space of 476 litres.

The sedan comes with a bunch of smart features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, dual-tone interiors and fabric (optional leather) upholstered seats. The safety feature list is equally abundant with seven 7 airbags (3 on Optional trims), ABS, EBD and Brake Assist, as well as solar energy-absorbing front windshield with infrared cut off. Also included in the safety list are features such as tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control (VSC), disc brakes on all four wheels, reverse parking camera, hill start assist control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, roof-mounted rear AC vents, leather interiors and cruise control.