QJ Motor unveils the SRK 421 RR in Europe

High revving four cylinder sport bikes have always had a special place among motorcycle fans. The sound, the smooth power delivery and the race inspired feel make them very different from regular middleweight bikes. Now a new name has joined this space with the arrival of the QJ Motor SRK 421 RR.
QJ Motor is part of the Geely group and the company has been slowly expanding its presence outside China. Europe is one of the key markets it wants to grow in. The SRK 421 RR is the brand’s latest step in that direction and it directly targets compact supersport machines already on sale there.
The SRK 421 RR also carries a sharp supersport design. The front gets a dual pod LED headlamp with a central air intake and a small windscreen. Layered fairings flow neatly into a muscular fuel tank and a slim tail section, giving the motorcycle a proper track inspired appearance.
At the heart of the motorcycle is a 421cc liquid cooled inline four engine.
Some important highlights of the engine
- 421cc four cylinder motor
- Around 78hp produced at 14,000rpm
- 39Nm of torque at 13,000rpm
- Six speed gearbox
The engine is designed to rev extremely high, which is typical of small four cylinder sport bikes. Riders can expect good top end performance and a very different character compared to twin cylinder machines.
The chassis uses a steel and aluminium structure that forms a trellis style frame. Suspension duties are handled by Marzocchi components.
Chassis and hardware specifications
- Fully adjustable upside down front fork
- Rear monoshock suspension
- Twin 300mm front brake discs with Brembo four piston callipers
- 240mm rear disc with Brembo two piston calliper
- Technology and electronics are also part of the package.
Features include
- Colour 5 inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity
- Two riding modes called Normal and Sport
- Traction control
- ABS braking system
Sport mode allows slightly more freedom for the rear wheel and is designed for track riding. Optional accessories include tyre pressure monitoring and integrated front and rear cameras.
In terms of pricing, the SRK 421 RR is priced at about GBP 5,299 in Europe, which translates to about Rs 6.49 lakh. This makes it a lot more affordable than rivals such as Kawasaki ZX 4RR that are much more expensive in the same market.
For riders who enjoy high revving four cylinder sport bikes, the SRK 421 RR brings an interesting new option. It combines strong performance, premium components and modern features at a price that is hard to ignore.