Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Launched in Thailand – Coming to India Soon?

Toyota has finally introduced the Land Cruiser FJ in Thailand and this small SUV is getting a lot of attention. It may be the smallest Land Cruiser, but it still keeps the tough image of the brand.
Price and launch details
The SUV is priced at 1,269,000 THB (around Rs 36 lakh) in Thailand and comes in a single fully loaded variant. Production is already happening in Thailand and there are plans to bring it to India later with local manufacturing.
Strong build and design
The FJ uses a proper ladder frame chassis based on Toyota’s IMV0 platform, which is rare in this size.
- Length around 4610 mm
- Width – 1855 mm
- Height – 1890 mm
- Wheelbase – 2580 mm
- Ground clearance – 245 mm
- 18-inch wheels with 265/60 R18 tyres
It has a boxy shape, upright stance and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. LED lights, running boards, body cladding and big wheels add to its strong look. It is available in colours like Smoky Blue, White Pearl and Ash.
Engine and off road setup
- 2.7 litre petrol engine
- 166 PS power and 245 Nm torque
- 6 speed automatic gearbox with sequential shift
- Part time 4WD system
- Low range transfer case
- Rear differential lock
This setup is focused more on durability and off road use rather than speed.
Interior and features
Inside, it is well equipped with all the essentials you would expect for daily driving.
- 12.3 inch touchscreen
- 7 inch digital display
- Dual zone climate control
- Leather wrapped steering
- USB Type C ports
- PM 2.5 air filter
- Auto dimming IRVM
- 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
- 55 : 45 Split-Folding Rear Seats
It also gets smart storage options including special MOLLE mounting panels in the boot for carrying gear, along with a decent sound system and practical layout.
Safety and tech
- 7 airbags
- ADAS features
- 360 degree camera
- Traction and stability control
- Hill start assist
- Parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Downhill assist control
- Lane departure alert
- Rear cross traffic alert
Four concept versions
Toyota also showcased different styles of this SUV
- Meridian for extreme off road with snorkel, lift kit and heavy duty setup
- Nature Explorer with roof tent, extra lights and outdoor gear focus
- Legendary with old school design feel inspired by classic models
- Street Cruiser for city use with bigger wheels and road focused setup
Toyota is also offering accessory packs like Unbound Explorer, Urban Unique and Freedom Journey for more customization options.
India plan
The SUV is expected to come to India around 2028. It will be built at a new plant in Maharashtra and may also be exported from here.
Final view
The Land Cruiser FJ stands out for its strong build and proper 4WD setup, making it more than just a good-looking SUV. If priced right in India, it can attract buyers who want a compact yet capable off road SUV.