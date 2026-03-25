2026 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Breaks Cover

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new 2026 Maybach S-Class and this update brings a big change. We got a close look at what is new and the focus is clearly on more power, more tech and even higher luxury. It also carries forward the latest updates from the standard S-Class while adding more exclusivity for Maybach buyers.
Exterior
The overall shape stays familiar but there are clear changes. The front now looks more bold and premium.
- Larger grille with vertical Maybach slats
- Illuminated grille surround and logo
- New headlamps with signature DRLs
- Rose gold detailing in lighting elements
- Maybach logos in bumper and side areas
- New 20 and 21 inch alloy wheels
- Wheels get floating centre logo
- Illuminated Maybach badge on pillar
- New tail lamp design with star pattern
The car is longer than the standard S-Class by around 180 mm and the extra length is easy to notice from the side.
More colour and custom options
Buyers now get more ways to personalise the car.
- New exterior paint shades
- More two tone colour choices
- Over 150 exterior options
- Special MANUFAKTUR custom program
There is also a Night Series version with darker styling.
- Dark chrome elements
- Black themed wheels
- Unique dark paint finishes
Interior and comfort
Inside, the cabin feels even more rich and detailed. Focus is on comfort and finish.
- Extended leather across more areas
- New interior colour themes
- New eco-friendly vegan upholstery option
- Ambient lighting with multiple colour choices
- Soft and quiet cabin feel
Rear seat remains the main highlight.
- Seats recline up to 43 degrees
- Heated, ventilated and massage seats
- Two separate rear control units
- High level comfort for long drives
Tech and features
The car now gets a big tech upgrade.
- Large Superscreen dashboard layout
- New Maybach graphics in displays
- AI assistant with ChatGPT, Bing and Gemini
- ADAS and safety systems improved
- OTA updates supported
- Special Maybach drive mode for extra comfort
- A new E&E architecture with four ‘supercomputers’ managing all functions
The system controls everything from infotainment to driving features, making the car more advanced than before.
Engine options
There is a big change under the bonnet.
- 4.0 litre V8 engine now updated
- Around 537 hp and 750 Nm output
- Plug in hybrid option with inline 6 engine and electric motor
- Up to 98 km electric only range
The top version sees a key update
- New V8 with around 612 hp for many markets
- V12 still available in select regions
- V12 makes around 630 hp and 900 Nm
- 4MATIC all wheel drive and 9 speed automatic gearbox
India is likely to get the V8 version instead of V12.
India details
- Launch expected around early 2027
- Local assembly likely for some variants
- Price expected to go above Rs 3 crore
Final thoughts
The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class clearly moves one step ahead in every area. It looks more premium, gets more features and now comes with stronger engine options as well.
What stands out most is the balance. It is not just about luxury, but also about comfort, technology and performance coming together in one package.
For India, the V8 version makes more sense. It should offer enough power while being more practical than the V12. Pricing will be high, but that is expected in this segment.