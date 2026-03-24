JSW-Chery iCar V23 electric SUV spotted testing in Ujjain

Chery iCAUR V23 has been spotted testing again on Indian roads, and under JSW Motors, which is developing its own new automotive arm in India, it is expected to mark the brand’s next big step.
The test mule was seen near Ujjain, and the vehicle was fully covered during testing, but its shape is already familiar from global models. It carries a boxy SUV design with a straight stance and a tailgate mounted spare wheel. The look is more rugged than soft, which gives it a lifestyle SUV character. Even under camouflage, the upright body and flat sides stand out clearly.
Exterior details noticed
- Boxy SUV shape with upright design
- Tailgate mounted spare wheel
- Flat rear section with simple styling
- Open style grille theme
- Test mule running on steel wheels
These signs suggest that the SUV is still in early development testing in India. JSW and Chery are likely checking durability and road behaviour before final production changes.
Inside and layout expectations
The iCAUR V23 is a four seat electric SUV in its global form. It is expected to keep a similar layout for India. The cabin is likely to focus on a simple but modern setup with digital screens and basic controls placed neatly. Final India-spec details are still not confirmed.
Powertrain and battery options
The global model comes with two different setups depending on variant.
- Dual motor AWD version producing 208.1 bhp and 292 Nm
- Large 81.76 kWh battery for long range use
- Single motor 2WD version producing 134 bhp and 180 Nm
- Smaller 59.93 kWh LFP battery option
Range figures from global cycles stand at around 430 km for AWD and about 360 km for the 2WD version. An extended range close to 500 km is also reported in some markets under different test cycles.
What JSW plans for India
JSW Motors is preparing a new production base in Maharashtra. The company will work with Chery Automobile for multiple future products. The iCAUR V23 is expected to be one of the important electric SUVs in this lineup. Local assembly is also likely for India.
Apart from this EV, JSW is also working on other models, including a plug-in hybrid SUV that could arrive earlier than this electric SUV. The brand is building a full range strategy with different powertrains.
Conclusion
The iCAUR V23 looks like a rugged electric SUV in testing, and it could become an important new model in JSW’s upcoming EV lineup in India.