Toyota Issues Urgent Recall for 11,529 Hyryder SUVs — Instrument Cluster Check Announced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a voluntary recall of certain units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. A total of 11,529 vehicles built between 9 December 2024 and 29 April 2025 have been called back as part of the proactive service campaign. According to Toyota, this is a purely precautionary move aimed at ensuring long-term reliability for its customers.
The inspection involves the Combination Meter, or instrument cluster. On a few units of this model, it may not function as intended, and Toyota would like to inspect involved vehicles to verify if a replacement is required. They have made it clear that it is just a suspected issue, not actually confirmed to be a defect in all cars, but they want to check every unit for customer safety and peace of mind.
Earlier in the week, Maruti Suzuki had announced a recall for 39,506 units of Grand Vitara owing to an issue with a fuel gauge meter. Since Toyota and Maruti share components in some models, both recalls have come out around the same time.
In order to make it convenient for the customers, Toyota has confirmed that the dealer teams will get in touch with each of the affected owners personally. For scheduling the inspection at the nearest Toyota workshop, the customers will receive a call. The check is quick, and in case the instrument cluster needs to be replaced, it will be done free of cost. Efficient planning of the campaign by Toyota should also ensure that the owners face no inconvenience.
Key points shared by Toyota:
- Total units recalled: 11,529
- Production period: 9 December 2024 – 29 April 2025
- Part to be inspected: Combination Meter (instrument cluster)
- Dealers will contact owners to schedule checks.
- Free replacement, if necessary
These customers can contact local dealerships directly or call the Toyota Customer Assistance Centre, toll-free, at 1800-309-0001 for more information.
Toyota again underscored that customer trust and safety were their top priorities. Such voluntary recalls are the means by which brands like this one stay ahead of a problem to ensure every owner is driving a car that performs exactly as it should.
Overall, Toyota is just trying to sort out a possible issue early. Owners will be contacted, the part will be checked, and if something needs to be replaced, Toyota will fix it. It’s a straightforward recall, and the company is keeping things clear and easy for everyone involved.