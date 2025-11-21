Kia Sorento Spied in India: Is a New 3-Row Hybrid SUV Coming?

The spy shots of the Kia Sorento testing in India have already sparked discussions as to what Kia might be planning next. Sold currently in markets like the United States, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, the sighting of this model here naturally begs the question: Is Kia preparing something big for the Indian market?
Right now, India is going through a phase where big SUVs are a dime a dozen. The space is dominated by the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio, and Mahindra Thar. So, whenever the Sorento shows up on Indian roads-even in heavy camouflage-the onlookers will be many and varied. Kia has often spoken about its three-pronged approach-product, reliability, service-and the Sorento does seem to fit into this idea quite nicely.
A glance at the figures will show where it stands:
- Approximately 4.8m long, 1.9m wide, 1.7m tall
- Wheelbase of 2.8m, close to the Fortuner
- Engine options worldwide reach:
- 1.6L petrol PHEV (261 bhp) with 6-AT
- 2.2L diesel (200 bhp) with 8-DCT
- The PHEV makes 60 bhp more than the Fortuner’s 201 bhp diesel
- Overseas features include 12.3-inch screens, 19-inch alloys, drive selector dial, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.
The spy photos show a familiar shape: the Sorento’s upright body is easy to recognise even through the camouflage. The headlights appear to be the same vertically stacked LED setup as the global model, along with a thin LED strip above it. The bumper and grille are mostly covered, but the front camera and parking sensors can be seen. The global model carries radar for ADAS functions, but that was missing on the spied mule. That said, Kia may simply be hiding it for now, especially since even the Seltos comes with ADAS.
There are more clues from the side. The SUV runs 19-inch dual-tone alloys wrapped in 235/55 tyres, and flush door handles with silver roof rails are visible. At the rear, the split-design LED taillamps show through the wrap, while the bumper is fully covered but the parking sensors are exposed to confirm what we already expected.
A look inside the cabin reveals a centre console very similar to the global Sorento. One can see a rotary gear selector dial, buttons for the electronic parking brake among others. It’s likely that features like dual 12.3-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, privacy glass, 360-degree camera and even a HUD could make it to the India-spec model.
Engine options include several hybrids and a diesel for the international model, but India is likely to make do with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol hybrid. This engine will also go into the next-gen Seltos. The Sorento is expected to compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.
For now, the Sorento in India is just a test mule, but the plan seems clear. A 3-row hybrid SUV from Kia is expected by 2027, and the ‘Sorento’ name fits that space perfectly.
The Sorento appearing here doesn’t confirm anything, but it does offer a strong hint about Kia’s direction. If the company decides to bring it in, and equips it with the space, tech, and hybrid power it intends to, it could give Indian buyers a fresh option in the three-row SUV segment. How this story develops, will become clearer in the coming years.