MG Windsor EV Hits 50,000 Sales in Just 400 Days – The EV Everyone in India Is Talking About!

MG’s Windsor EV has touched a big milestone in its journey. The car has crossed 50,000 units in just over 400 days, thereby making it the quickest electric car in India to touch this number. The Windsor went on sale in September 2024 and since then, it has kept a steady demand across the country.
What makes this feat interesting is that the Windsor has been selling at nearly five units an hour. And these buyers aren’t just from major cities – a big chunk of the demand now comes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, where people are gradually shifting to EVs due to lower running costs and easier access to charging.
MG offers the Windsor in several variants and even a BaaS scheme. For most customers, this helps bring down the upfront cost , as the battery is taken on a rental scheme rather than being paid outright. This also reduces concerns about battery life over time. Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for an entry-level model with a battery rental, the Windsor became more accessible to those transitioning from a petrol or diesel car.
Two Battery Choices
The Windsor is sold with two battery packs:
- 38 kWh, with a certified range of 332 km
- 52.9 kWh, giving a certified range of 449 km
In real-world testing, the smaller battery managed about 308 km on a single charge, which isn’t too far from the official claim. Both variants support fast charging. For example, the 38 kWh pack will charge from 0-80% in about 55 minutes using a 45 kW DC charger.
Performance and Everyday Use
The EV uses a 136 hp, 200 Nm motor, which is adequate for daily driving. Most buyers use the Windsor in town, where its light steering and quick acceleration make it easy to handle through traffic. MG has also tied up with multiple charging partners. That makes daily EV life smoother, especially for new EV users.
Features and Comfort
MG has loaded the Windsor with many features people look for. Some of the highlights include:
- Automatic LED headlamps
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic glass roof
- A huge 15.6-inch touchscreen
- ADAS suite
- Connected-car tech
- Reclining “aero lounge” rear seats
The clean design is accented by ambient lighting, with good space in both rows. Fit and finish feel well put together, though cabin insulation could be better during highway drives.
Variants and Special Edition
MG offers the Windsor in six variants:
- Excite, Exclusive, Essence, Inspire Edition, Exclusive Pro, and Essence Pro.
- The Inspire Edition is a limited run of only 300 units and sits near the top of the lineup.
Why It’s Working
A few things are driving Windsor’s momentum:
- Flexible pricing and battery rental
- Practical range options
- Good equipment levels
- Growing adoption in smaller cities
- Competitive running costs
Conclusion
The fact that the Windsor has reached 50,000 units so quickly shows how rapidly India’s EV market is growing. Now, people want a car that is practical, affordable, and easy to live with, which is where the Windsor fits well. This milestone marks a new benchmark for other EVs coming into the segment. For MG, the Windsor has become an important model, its continued success will depend upon how the brand keeps updating it and supporting customers across the country.