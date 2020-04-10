Toyota India Extends Relief Support To Government Of Karnataka’s Health Department

Car manufacturers across the world have come forward to assist Governments and society in the wake of a unique crisis. In India, the number of coronavirus cases have been on the rise and carmakers have been using their management and engineering expertise to help the country in the moment of need. Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced its continued support and some specific measures to aid the Government of Karnataka in its fight against the pandemic.

As doctors, paramedics and other hospital staff are at the frontlines during this unprecedented public health emergency, they are susceptible and require Personal Protective Equipment Kits as well as other support to carry out their duties effectively. In order to support the efforts of the Government, TKM today pledged transportation support to the health department workforce in addition to handing over of 1,000 Hazmat suits to Government health volunteers thus ensuring care for the caregivers.

TKM deployed 10 buses to the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) while Toyota Mobility Foundation provided another 4 buses to the health department of Ramanagara district to enable convenient, hassle-free and safe mobility for healthcare workers. These buses will be available 24×7 till 30th of April for the medical staff including doctors, nurses, security team and other public health workers for their mobility purposes such as a visit to hospitals, fieldwork and other coordination. Furthermore, 1,000 Hazmat suits were handed over to Dr C R Jayanthi, Dean, Director & Principal at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Additionally, the company will hand over another 2000 of such Hazmat suits to the Government.

TKM also distributed 1000 essential kits and food supplies to daily wage workers, benefitting over 5000 members in the community. TKM has been encouraging ICARE [an employee volunteerism platform volunteers to utilize digital platforms to spread awareness on hygiene practices and techniques to combat COVID-19 while staying at home. Commenting on the extension of relief measures, Mr Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In such uncertain circumstances and juncture of social distress, Toyota Kirloskar Motor as a responsible and committed corporate is steadfast in its resolve to continue its support to the Government of Karnataka in tackling this nationwide emergency. Toyota’s motto of providing utmost safety and security doesn’t just end with its cars or stakeholders but transcends the boundaries of our offices and factories. Accordingly, in these turbulent times, it is important for us to help each other and the Government.