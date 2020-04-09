Tata Motors’ 3-Pronged CSR Approach To Combat Covid-19

The novel coronavirus scare has affected the international community drastically. With every passing day, the number of affected persons goes on increasing exponentially. In a country like India with a dense population, implementation of a complete lockdown has been difficult. In any case, it has affected many, with millions losing jobs and no source of income to manage their essential supplies.

In this tough period, many industrialists and companies have come forward to the aid of the needy. Following the footsteps of parent company Tata Sons, Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers has also adopted a strategy to contain the spread of Covid-19. The company’s plan of action is focused on three directives:

Essential Supplies provision

Tata Motors has organized food supplies to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, transit camps and villagers, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual and temporary workers, security personnel, across geographies in the country. So far, the company has provided over 25,000 Food packets (cooked meals) and over 5000 Grocery kits (ration) and is continuing its efforts to ensure health of the underprivileged communities. In addition to this, the company has established two helpline numbers for temporary and contractual workmen for food related requests in Lucknow and is providing water to 19 Police chowkis and traffic police in Pune. Tata Motors partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. to distribute food packets and personal protective kits to truck drivers visiting companies “Saarthi Aaram Kendra (SAK)” located in Narsapura (near Bangalore) and Bawal (near Gurgaon) locations.

Also READ: Ford India’s Factories In Chennai And Sanand Begin Production Of PPE For Frontline Health Workers

Equipping heroes on Ground-Zero

Tata Motors is supporting and assisting Self-Help Groups to manufacture home-made certified masks and sanitizers to be distributed to hospitals, vendors, health-workers, police stations, army personnel, in communities around the company’s plants. Till date, the company has enabled the manufacturing of 17,000 home-made certified masks. The company has also facilitated N95 masks, sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment kits that are being distributed to municipal hospitals. The company also conducted health check-ups & provided basic medication to over 500 stranded truck drivers and co-drivers in Belur, Dharwad.

Educating masses for containment and prevention

Tata Motors is emphasizing on good health practices by putting up banners and other related information material to spread awareness in slums and amongst low-income group communities. The company is also leveraging its social media platforms to spread awareness about simple and easy precautionary measures one can adopt to stay unaffected and healthy.

With more companies joining in on this fight, such gestures would certainly help boost the morale of the people especially the ones who are on the frontline fighting this pandemic.