Honda Takes The Wraps Off The 2020 CBR250RR

The Honda CBR250RR is one motorcycle which enthusiasts in India consider as a worthy replacement for the CBR 250R. Ever since Honda came up with this quarter-litre machine, the cries for it to be available in India have become louder. As we continue to wait, Honda has taken the wraps off the 2020 CBR250RR in Japan. The 2020 iteration of the bike receives some noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor. Read on to find out what are they.

The first major change is the bump in power figures. Though Honda hasn’t revealed the updated torque figures, but the CBR250RR now makes 40 bhp instead of the earlier 37 bhp. The torque figures of the previous version stood at 23.3 Nm but we can expect a minor bump there too. It was already a tech-laden motorcycle, to begin with, but Honda has pushed the envelope even further and has now thrown in a bi-directional quick-shifter along with ride-by-wire technology. The CBR 250RR is a track-focused motorcycle designed keeping just one thing in mind, to slay them corners and clock the laps as fast as you can. The additions mentioned above will surely enhance its racing pedigree.

The new CBR250RR also gets three riding modes which are Comfort, Sport and Sport+. It looked fast even while standing still before too but now it borrows some more design cues from its elder siblings like the CBR650R and the new CBR1000RR. They have also introduced new colour options with the 2020 CBR250RR. The new colour combination of white, red frame and gold-painted wheels and gold-finished forks particularly stands out. The other elements like petal disc brakes and dual-barrel exhaust stay the same as before. Honda has launched it in Japan and prices start from 847,000 yen or ₹ 5.78 lakh. We can expect them to launch this bike in Indonesia pretty soon but we still don’t know if we will ever get to see it on Indian streets. If they launch it in India, it would be the perfect product from Honda’s stable to rival the likes of KTM RC 390.