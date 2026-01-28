Toyota Hyryder Gets Smart Tech Upgrade: New HUD, Dashcam and Ambient Lighting Added for Just Rs 29,499

Buying a midsize SUV today is no longer about looks or mileage. Small convenience features are also important, particularly if you spend hours in the car every week. Toyota seems to understand this well, and that is exactly where the new Tech Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder fits in.
Toyota has launched the Tech Package as an official accessories package for the Hyryder. It is available in all 13 variants and comes at an additional cost of Rs 29,499 over the regular ex-showroom price. Since this is a dealer-installed package using Toyota Genuine Accessories, it does not affect warranty or reliability.
So, what does this Tech Package add?
The highlight is a head up display. It projects important driving information directly in the driver’s line of sight, so that the driver doesn’t have to look away from the road. Along with this, buyers get customisable ambient lighting, which adds a more premium feel to the cabin during night drives. The third addition is a front dashcam, which many owners were anyway installing from the aftermarket.
It is worth noting that top-spec V variants already have an HUD and ambient lighting. For those trims, the Tech Package is mainly adding the dashcam. For lower variants, however, it brings in features that noticeably lift the cabin experience.
Importantly, nothing else changes. The Hyryder carries on with the same engine options. Buyers can choose between petrol, strong hybrid and CNG powertrains. The petrol version also has an AWD option, which remains unchanged with this package.
With the addition of the Tech Package, prices now start at Rs 11.24 lakh and go up to Rs 20.05 lakh ex-showroom. CNG variants fall between Rs 13.62 lakh and Rs 15.58 lakh, while AWD versions are priced around Rs 18.6 lakh.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has already crossed two lakh sales in India since its launch. This new Tech Package offers a simple way for existing and new buyers to add modern features without switching variants.
Overall, it sounds like a practical update. Nothing flashy, nothing unnecessary, just useful additions that many Hyryder owners would actually use every day.