Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater Spotted With AWD in Ladakh, Bigger Body, More Features and Festive Launch Hints

Big family SUVs are back in focus and the latest sighting from Ladakh makes this clear. Toyota appears to be working on a larger version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and this time, it appears to be ready for seven seats.
The test vehicle seen at high altitude has an obvious longer body than the current Hyryder available in India. The rear section is stretched, the proportions appear larger and the overall stance suggests a correct third row. This gives the impression that Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have resumed development of their three row midsize SUVs from a brief hiatus.
One interesting detail is what appears underneath. There are reports of visible rear axle shafts on the test car. This certainly points towards a AWD setup being tested. At present, AWD is only offered with the 1.5 litre mild hybrid petrol engine and a manual gearbox on the five seater Hyryder and Grand Vitara. If this option does carry over to the seven seater, it could appeal to buyers who want touring ability along with extra seating.
What is expected from the seven seater Hyryder
- The design will probably remain the same on the front, with modifications to the back to accommodate the additional row
- A longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang to free up cabin space
- New connected LED tail lamps and modified bumpers for a more premium look
- Larger alloy wheels to balance the larger body
Inside, the cabin is expected to be reworked to accommodate three rows without feeling cramped. Toyota may also use the opportunity to upgrade features.
Expected features include
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Larger touchscreen with updated software
- Digital driver display
- Level 2 ADAS
- Connected car tech
Engine options are expected to remain the same. Buyers should see the 1.5 litre mild hybrid petrol, the 1.5 litre strong hybrid with e CVT, and possibly a CNG option. AWD is most likely to remain exclusive to the mild hybrid manual version.
With testing now visible, a launch later this year looks realistic. Once launched, the seven seater Hyryder will take on models like the Alcazar, Safari and Hector Plus while delivering improved fuel efficiency by way of hybrid technology.
For buyers waiting for a spacious, efficient and feature rich family SUV, this upcoming Toyota could be worth waiting for.