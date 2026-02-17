MG To Launch Plug-In Hybrid SUV to Take on Mahindra XUV 7XO in India

The SUV market in India is about to see a strong contender. JSW MG Motor India is bringing a new midsize SUV called the Starlight 560. It promises something different with options that include fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions. This is a clear move to give buyers choices beyond regular petrol and diesel engines.
The Starlight 560 will sit in the C-segment, which is crowded with popular models like Mahindra XUV 7XO. MG wants to make a strong impression with this SUV by offering modern technology and versatile powertrains. The SUV will be based on MG’s flexible F150 platform. This platform is special because it can support different types of engines. It will allow MG to make electric, plug-in hybrid, and conventional petrol versions.
Key things about the Starlight 560:
- EV and PHEV options planned alongside standard ICE engines
- Designed to compete with models such as Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S
- Intended to provide more space and features while keeping prices competitive
- Will benefit from MG’s careful product planning and research on what buyers want
MG is also working on its Halol plant in Gujarat. The factory is being updated to roll out the upcoming F platform SUVs. This includes reworking of body shop and adding capacity. MG wants the plant to be ready to manufacture 1.8 lakh units in 2026 and scale up to more than 3 lakh units in the years after.
The company believes that new energy vehicles will account for the majority of its sales. Around three-fourths of its total sales to be from EVs and hybrids. This shows how serious MG is about pushing electrification in India.
The Starlight 560 is part of a larger plan. MG will be launching around six new vehicles between 2026 and 2027. Each model will center around technology, space and efficiency. The Starlight 560 will give buyers more choice in a sector that is presently dominated by traditional petrol and diesel SUVs.
With Starlight 560, MG is gearing up to make a strong entry into the midsize SUV market of India. Buyers can expect electric or hybrid power, modern design, roomy interiors, and competitive pricing. It is a new option for those looking for something beyond the usual SUVs on the road today.