Toyota Hilux Finally Gets A Launch Date!

Toyota is all set to launch its pickup truck, the Hilux in India on 23rd January. Toyota has opened official bookings for the truck as well. Toyota’s Hilux slots into the niche segment of lifestyle pickup trucks, where its only rival in India will be the Isuzu D-Max. Toyota Hilux was also spotted during a commercial shoot in Gurugram, Haryana. The Hilux was seen completely undisguised and it was seen covered in a bright red shade. Earlier, it was reported to come via the CBU route but reports now suggest that it will come as a CKD.

What to expect

The Hilux will share the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova and the Fortuner. Having said that, this pickup is significantly longer than the two cars, and measures just under 5.3m in length, and has a wheelbase of over 3m making it a behemoth on the road. The width of this pickup will be roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner. At the front, this truck gets a large hexagonal grille, clad with plastic.

The headlights emerge from the grille and neatly contour along the edge to the fender. Along the side, the flared wheel arches are only apparent. We also get to see a side step. The rear-view mirrors and the door handles, all have a chrome finish. It also gets a body-colored fender mirror. The rear as in all pickup trucks is simple, with small taillights and a gate to the cargo bed. Overall the rugged and off-road content of this car is neatly packed within its round arches. It has a good ground clearance coupled with a good approach angle. The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Fortuner and the Innova.

We expect to see the larger 2.8L diesel engine that puts out 204HP. The same engine is found in the Fortuner facelift as well. We could get 2WD variants as well as the four-wheel-drive variant for the Hilux. The gearbox options are yet not clear, as we have seen the engine offered with both, a manual and an automatic gearbox in our market