Porsche 718 Twins Arrive At Our Shores!

The German luxury automaker; Porsche has launched the 718 twins for the Indian market. The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxter GTS 4.0 are essentially the same cars with the only difference being that the former is a two-door coupe and the latter is a two-door cabriolet (convertible). These twins come under the mid-engine sports offering from the brand. Before this, the brand had released the all-electric Taycan, but the 718 twins are more concentrated on petrolheads. The cars bring along a premium feeling and cost a premium as well. The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 is priced at ₹1.46 Cr while the 718 Boxter GTS 4.0 is priced at ₹1.46 Cr.

Design

Both the cars have the same overall body design. The front of the cars offers the traditional 718 looks. The dipping nose and the raised shoulder with slanting lights is the trademark Porsche design which made its first appearance in the 50s racing car. The look is simple and clean, and the lower set grille makes the car look aggressive. It gets Bi-Xenon headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System with 4-point LED DRLs. Being a two-door, the small length of the car is quite apparent.

But it only makes it more agile and nimble around corners. It also gets large air intakes on the sides. The car gets 20-inch satin black alloy wheels with a low profile, wide-body tires. These wheels flaunt the big cross-drilled brake discs and the red brake calipers. The rear carries the mean look for the car. The bold character lines, the blackened taillight bowl, and the black diffuser with the dual-exhaust system bring out the sporty character of the GTS 4.0.

The cabin is offered in plenty of colors including single and dual-tone options. The overall fit and finish have a premium finish as anyone would expect it to be. The seats are big and bolstered. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit with two circular dials for the Speedo and Tachometer, and a 4.6-inch TFT color display. It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen display with Porsche Communication Management and it also gets 11GB internal jukebox storage.

Performance

These two cars are powered by the same 4.0L naturally aspirated Flat-six engine that puts out 394HP and 430Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-Speed PDK AT. These cars are also loaded with the latest tech, such as; Porsche Stability Management System which includes ABS, ASR, ABD, and EDTC, Torque Vectoring, Cruise Control, and Porsche Active Suspension Management.