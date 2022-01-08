MG Hector Variants Reshuffled And Prices Hiked

MG Motors has discontinued the DCT variants of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. For those who don’t know DCT or Dual Clutch Transmission is a multi-speed vehicle transmission that uses two separate clutches. Using this results in smooth and quick shifting. Although the brand has not made any statements, the company’s website shows that the two vehicles are not available with DCT. The news comes shortly after the company introduced the CVT variants for the SUVs, and the resultant demand drop could have pushed the company to withdraw the DCT units from the line-up.

Updated lineup

The 6-Speed DCT was offered with the 1.5L Turbopetrol option. This gearbox was not the best suited for the Hector or the Hector Plus as the gear shifts were slow, which resulted in slower acceleration and lag. The CVT on the other hand which was introduced in 2021, with its variable gear ratio offered linear and smooth pickup. MG Hector is offered in three powertrain options;

A 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine that produces 141 HP of power and 250 Nm of torque.

A 1.5L Petrol-Hybrid unit that also produces 141HP of power and 250Nm of torque.

A 2.0L Diesel engine that produces the most power at 167HP and 350Nm of torque.

Owing to the withdrawal, Hector and Hector Plus are now available in only two transmission options a 6-Speed manual or an 8-Speed CVT for the Turbopetrol while the Hybrid and Diesel are now only available with a manual transmission.

Price Hike

This drop of the DCT variant is not the only news from the office of MG, the company has also increased the price of its cars by a significant amount. While the Hector and Hector Plus see a price hike of around ₹55,000; the company’s premium offering, Gloster shoots up by close to ₹1.30 Lakh. Almost all automakers have been raising costs for 2022, and it could be reasoned as a result of the semi-conductor shortage.

All these changes can bring a negative impact to MG’s sales in our country. 2021 was a good year for the brand and it reported a 43 percent growth over 2020. The brand sold 40,273 units in 2021 compared to the 28,000 units sold in 2020.