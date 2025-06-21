Toyota Fortuner & Legender Get a Price Hike in India — No Feature Changes

Overview: What’s Changing in June 2025?
- Price Hike Across Selected Trims Only
Toyota has revised the pricing for select Fortuner and Legender variants. The Fortuner 4×2 Petrol variant sees the steepest increase of ₹68,000, while most other variants witness a ₹40,000 rise.
- No Updates in Features or Equipment
The SUVs retain the same feature list, tech package, and performance specs. It’s purely a cost revision with zero functional enhancements.
- No Cosmetic Tweaks or Special Editions
Unlike typical facelifts or limited editions, this hike doesn’t accompany any design changes, new trims, or unique color options.
- Still Among the Most Sought-After SUVs
Despite rising prices, both the Fortuner and Legender remain top choices in their segment — especially for those who prioritize reliability, presence, and a commanding driving position.
Introduction: Premium Just Got Pricier — But Smarter Too
Toyota’s legendary and much loved SUVs — the Fortuner and the Legender — have long ruled Indian roads, known for their commanding presence, bulletproof reliability, and no-nonsense performance. But with premium appeal comes premium pricing, and in June 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has silently increased the prices of selected variants of both models. While no new features have been added, the price bump aligns with Toyota’s ongoing shift toward sustainable mobility with its new Neo Drive 48V hybrid tech.
Let’s break down what this means for buyers and why it might still be worth the extra bucks.
Detailed Price Table: What’s Changed?
|Model Variant
|Old Price (₹)
|Price Hike (₹)
|New Price (₹)
|Fortuner 4×2 Petrol (Base Variant)
|~35.37 lakh
|₹68,000
|₹36.05 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Fortuner 4×2 Diesel (MT & AT)
|~41.35 lakh
|₹40,000
|₹41.75 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Fortuner 4×4 Diesel (Manual)
|~45.89 lakh
|₹40,000
|₹46.29 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Legender 4×4 Diesel (MT & AT)
|~49.69 lakh
|₹40,000
|₹50.09 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Fortuner Neo Drive 48V
|—
|—
|₹44.72 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Legender Neo Drive 48V
|—
|—
|₹50.09 lakh (Ex-showroom)
Note: Prices mentioned are approximate and vary by location.
Mechanical Package Stays Unchanged
Under the hood, the Fortuner and Legender continue to offer the same powertrains:
- 2.7-litre Petrol Engine
Mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, offering decent city and highway performance.
- 2.8-litre Turbo-Diesel Engine
The diesel variants are more popular, delivering strong torque figures and better long-haul performance — ideal for highway and off-road use.
Transmission options continue to include 4×2 and 4×4 configurations in both manual and automatic trims. Despite the price hike, there are no new additions in safety, infotainment, or connectivity features.
Why the Price Hike?
While Toyota hasn’t officially revealed the reason behind the price increase, industry insiders speculate:
- Rising input and material costs
- Currency fluctuations
- Increased compliance cost with new regulations
- Strategic price positioning for future variants
It’s common for carmakers to revise prices periodically, especially for models in high demand — and the Fortuner has always been one of them.
Conclusion: Still Worth It?
With prices now starting at ₹36.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fortuner and going up to ₹52.34 lakh for top-end variants, buyers might pause to reconsider the value. However, the Toyota badge still commands trust. These SUVs offer:
- Proven reliability over the years
- Excellent resale value
- Robust after-sales service
- Unmatched road presence in their class
For many, this price bump won’t be a deal-breaker. If anything, it underlines Toyota’s confidence in the continued demand for its full-size SUVs.