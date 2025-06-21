Rizta Leads the Charge: Ather to Double Retail Footprint with 700 Experience Centres by FY26!

Overview:
- Ather Energy plans to nearly double its retail network from 351 to 700 ECs by FY26
- Strong demand for the Rizta scooter fuels expansion across India
- North India to see 3X store growth; expansion also targets east and west
- Over 1 lakh Riztas sold in under a year, now contributing nearly 60% of Ather’s total sales
Introduction:
Ather Energy isn’t just charging batteries—it’s charging ahead. India’s homegrown electric two-wheeler powerhouse is all set to nearly double its retail footprint by FY26, taking its Experience Centres (ECs) count to a staggering 700. And the driving force behind this bold move? None other than the Rizta, the family scooter that’s reshaping how India embraces electric mobility.
This isn’t just a retail expansion—it’s a signal that EV adoption is moving from niche to nationwide.
Rizta’s Roaring Success Sparks Retail Growth
Launched as Ather’s first-ever family scooter, the Rizta struck a chord with Indian families. With over 1 lakh units sold in less than a year, the scooter has become a national favorite—especially in cities where Ather previously had limited reach.
Its appeal? A mix of practicality, comfort, and the Ather DNA of performance and tech. Rizta now accounts for nearly 60% of Ather’s total sales, and has single-handedly unlocked new markets, setting the stage for a retail blitz.
From South Stronghold to National Footprint
Ather initially built its base in southern India—where 46% of its 351 ECs are located. But with Rizta bringing in first-time EV buyers from the heartland and beyond, Ather is now scaling up fast in northern, western, and eastern regions.
The North is a priority, with Ather planning to triple its store count there, making EVs more accessible than ever before.
Supporting Ecosystem: Charging, Service & Manufacturing
Retail is just one piece of the puzzle. Ather is rapidly expanding its ecosystem, including:
|Pillar
|Current Status
|Retail ECs
|351 (India) + 24 (Nepal & Sri Lanka), aiming for 700 in India by FY26
|Fast-Charging
|3,578+ Ather Grid points across India
|Service Support
|Gold Service Centres + Express Care (service in 60 mins)
|Manufacturing
|2 plants in Hosur + upcoming 3rd plant in Maharashtra
Conclusion:
Ather’s big expansion isn’t just about adding more stores—it’s about being closer to people who believe in clean, smart mobility. With Rizta winning hearts across India, Ather now wants to make sure everyone, no matter where they live, can easily walk into an Experience Centre, take a test ride, and be part of the EV journey.
This isn’t just growth—it’s a movement. And with 700 stores on the horizon, Ather is making sure that the electric future is not just coming… it’s arriving right at your doorstep.