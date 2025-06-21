From Tribute to Transformation: N. Chandrasekaran’s Vision at Tata Motors’ 80th AGM

Quick Glance:
- A heartfelt tribute to the lives lost in the Air India tragedy and to Ratan Tata
- Tata Motors set to split into two focused entities by end of 2025
- Strong growth across all three business arms – CV, PV & JLR
- Tata Motors turns debt-free; ₹6 per share dividend declared
A Meeting That Began With Heart, Not Headlines
This year’s Tata Motors Annual General Meeting, held on June 20, 2025, wasn’t your usual boardroom bulletin. It was emotional. It was real. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran opened not with numbers but with silence— he took a moment to honour the lives lost in the recent Air India tragedy. It grounded the entire gathering, reminding everyone that even the biggest companies are made of people first.
And then came the tribute that left no heart untouched—remembering the legendary Visionary Mr. Ratan Tata, the soul of the Tata Group. His presence may no longer be physical, but his values, humility, and sharp vision echoed through every word spoken at the AGM. This wasn’t just a tribute; it was a promise—to carry the legacy forward with grace and grit.
FY25 Performance – In Plain Speak
|Segment
|Revenue
|EBITDA / EBIT
|Highlight
|Commercial Vehicles
|₹75,100 Cr
|EBITDA ₹8,800 Cr
|Market share gains in trucks & buses
|Passenger Vehicles
|₹48,445 Cr
|EBIT 0.9%
|Tata Punch tops SUV sales
|Jaguar Land Rover
|£28.9 Billion
|EBIT 8.5%
|Net cash positive, CKD Range Rovers in India
|Consolidated Group
|₹4,39,695 Cr
|EBITDA ₹57,649 Cr
|Record profit before tax ₹34,330 Cr
A Business on the Move — Literally
Tata Motors is gearing up to formally demerge into two separate listed companies—one for Commercial Vehicles and the other combining Passenger Vehicles + JLR—by the end of 2025. But this isn’t just a structural shift. It’s a cultural one. With dedicated leadership, sharper vision, and a tighter grip on customer needs, both arms of the company are now ready to sprint.
The CV segment led from the front. While small commercial vehicles still need work, the overall playbook is clear—efficiency, agility, and relevance.
Passenger Vehicles made headlines with the Tata Punch. Who would’ve thought it would become India’s top SUV? Plus, over a third of the PV portfolio now runs on CNG or electric power—a clear signal that the future is already here.
As for JLR, it’s bounced back stronger than ever. The Range Rover and Defender are flying off the charts. And for the first time, Range Rover and Sport are being assembled in India—making luxury just a bit more local.
Looking Forward with Soul and Strategy
FY25 wasn’t just a milestone year because of numbers. Sure, revenue touched ₹4.39 lakh crore and Tata Motors became debt-free. But what really stood out was the resilience behind the results—a company rebuilding itself from within, staying grounded in people, values, and long-term vision.
The Board also recommended a ₹6/share dividend, a small but sincere gesture to thank the shareholders who believed through thick and thin.
A Conclusion That Can’t Be Measured in Crores
As Chairman N. Chandrasekaran closed his speech, it felt less like a corporate farewell and more like a personal note. Tata Motors is stepping into a new chapter—not just divided into two companies, but driven by one shared spirit. In a world full of disruptions—from AI and climate to conflict and commerce—Tata isn’t just reacting. It’s leading, one thoughtful decision at a time.
This AGM wasn’t just about cars, cash flows, or charts.
It was about legacy. About emotion. About people.
And most importantly—it was about believing in the future, without forgetting who we are.