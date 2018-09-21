Toyota Etios Family Now Has over 4 Lakh Happy Customers in India

The Toyota Etios family comprising the Platinum Etios, Etios Liva and Etios Cross achieved a significant sales milestone of more than 4 lakh customers in India. The Etios family brought the brand into a segment which was very new for the Japanese manufacturer, and also gave customers the Toyota reliability at a much more affordable price point. The cars, on sale since 2011, have been catering to both personal buyers and fleet operators for the comfort and safety the car provides along with a complete peace of mind aftersales experience. Toyota also has kept revising their cars to keep them up-to-date with various new offerings, the Liva even has shown a positive growth of 10% in April to September 2018 as compared to same period last year.

Toyota Etios family has also been considered to be the safest cars of the segment and have offered safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat-belt pre-tensioner with force limiter and ISOFIX child seat support as standard across all variants of the cars. In fact, the made in India Etios has bagged a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP Crash Tests. One more thing worth noting is the Etios family was one of the contributions to our Governments Make in India scheme as the cars were designed and produced in India, by Indian engineers with customer comfort and safety set as main priorities.

While the Platinum Etios and Etios Liva were updated back in September 2016, the company recently launched a new dual tone Etios Liva which added a bit more colour inside the cabin while boosting sales by 95% in the personal segment. The Etios Cross also received a limited X- Edition variant in September last year, which got some special add-ons to make it more appealing to customers. On achieving this milestone, Mr N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, commented, “Etios series has stood the test of time over the years backed by a unique combination of Toyota’s Global Promise of Quality, Durability & Reliability (QDR). It caters to needs of Indian families as the most dependable vehicle with best in class quality, safety, comfort, fuel economy and performance. It is our endeavour to set the benchmark in customer delight and we will keep innovating to offer the best products and services to our customer base.”