Limited Edition Toyota Etios Liva Gets Dual Tone Paint, More Style And Substance

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the launch of its new Dual Tone Liva Limited Edition in select markets in India. To add freshness and cater to the changing taste of young Etios Liva buyers, the company has adorned the limited edition with a more sporty and smarter look. The price for the limited edition Etios Live starts at INR 6,50,700 for Petrol and INR 7,65,700 for Diesel variant (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Based on the Petrol – VX and Diesel – VXD variants, the Limited Edition Dual Tone Liva will be available on one exterior color ‘Super White’ with a host of special add-ons such as the Sporty Red & Black Dual-Tone Grille, Red Front Fog Bezel, Red Door Handles, Red Garnish on Boot and Decals on the sides, Premium Black Interiors with Red accents, Red Accents on Gear Knob and AC Vent, 6.8” Touchscreen Audio & Reverse Camera.

The safety features on the limited edition model include Dual Front SRS Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) across all grades & model, Front Seat Belts with Pre Tensioner & Force Limiter, Isofix Child Seat Locks for all models and all grades. The new Limited Editions offers a complete package with trendy looks, best in class safety, comfort and excellent quality.

Features at a glance

New Exterior Features

Refreshed New Dual Tone Liva Limited Edition with bold red accents-Limited Edition available in one exterior color ‘Super White’

Sporty Red & Black Dual-Tone Grille, Red Front Fog Bezel, Red Door Handles, Sporty Red Garnish on Boot and Decals on the sides

Interior Highlights