Skoda India Introduces ONYX Edition for its Rapid

Skoda India has just introduced the Rapid ONYX variant to its lineup, it will be made available with two engine options. The Rapid ONYX can be had mated to the 1.6-litre petrol motor that produces 104 bhp @ 5,200 rpm and 153 Nm of torque @ 3,750 rpm, it will also be available with both manual and automatic options. The ONYX can also be had with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 109 bhp @ 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque @ 1,500 rpm.

Skoda’s Rapid ONYX stands apart from other variants with the inclusion of black design elements to help underline its dynamic appearance. On the outside, it also gets a unique Lapiz Blue paint scheme, 16” clubber alloy wheels that come finished in gloss black, black ORVMs and black coloured side moulding & trunk lip garnish. To help light up the road, the ONYX comes with quartz-cut projector headlights, LED DRLs and chrome eyelashes. On the inside, it gets a dual tone colour scheme called Ebony Sand, along with perforated beige and wood leatherette upholstery. It gets a familiar flat-bottom sports steering wheel with black stitching.

Other additions to the interior are a rear windscreen sunblind, 12 V power socket for both the front & rear console, while the door gets illuminated scuff plates with “Rapid” inscription. In terms of infotainment, it comes equipped with a 6.5” colour touchscreen infotainment system along with Smartlink technology that also features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. In terms of safety, it comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, ESC, HHC and an anti-theft alarm. Just like all other Skoda cars, this too will get the 4-year warranty and a 4 year (24 x 7) roadside assist package as standard. The petrol manual will be priced at Rs. 9,75,000/- while the automatic is priced at Rs. 10,99,000/-, the diesel, on the other hand, will cost Rs. 11,58,000/- for the manual and Rs. 12,73,000/- for the automatic, all prices are ex-showroom Mumbai.